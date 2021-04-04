The “Don’t Wake Sugar Daddy” game, bottoms for your closet, & Brettman Rock’s morning routine

Spending Easter with the internet? Here are some fresh finds from Gay TikTok to keep you busy:
Austyn Farrell gave his neighbors a show.
@austyn_farrellwe gave the neighbours￼ a SHOWWWW 👏🏽 prt 1 ##fyp ##foryou ##xyzbca ##thegreatestshowman♬ original sound – Austyn Farrell
Mark Bittlestone decoded some common Grindr phrases.
@poofsrus♬ original sound – Mark Bittlestone
Brettman Rock had a morning workout.
@bretmanrockWorking out in the morning and catching the sunrise… is so cute♬ Drop It Like It’s Hot – Snoop Dogg
Don’t Wake Sugar Daddy was born into existence.
@heartthrobertThis is soooo dumb ##gay ##gays ##gayguys ##zaddy ##daddychill♬ original sound – Rob Anderson
Gay tops were exposed.
@faptainamericock69##gay ##straight ##lgbt ##lgbtq ##funny ##humor♬ Danger Zone (From “Top Gun” Original Soundtrack) – Kenny Loggins
Victor Saldivar broke it down.
@_vikter_#fyp #foryoupage #fypシ #gay #lgbtq #lgbt #gaysofttiktok #gayboyproblems #gayboy #viral #funny #viral #DontSweatIt #RayBanElevatorDance♬ the real sorority check – elizabeth the first
This LGBTQ+ friend group was highly relatable.
@bowa_Relatable/Herkenbaar?😂🏳️🌈 ##lgbt ##lgbtq ##ex ##friendship ##bestfriendscheck ##gay ##relationship ##comedy♬ Моя голова винтом (My head is spinning like a screw) – kostromin
Scot Pilié taught his boyfriend how to be a meteorologist.
@scotpilie_wxReply to @flgirllivingintenn Y’all asked for it, does @benhaaamin have the voice? #lgbt #boyfriends #meteorologist #weathervoice #news #anchorvoice♬ Caution – Kaytranada
Conrad Rocha got a tan.
@conradrochaback in la heheh ##tanning ##la ##YasClean♬ Unlock It (Ctrl Superlove) – Roy Kk
And this girl assumed the gayest.
@bisexualgina##stitch with @thetrendytrap 🌈 queer tiktok made me think this way and i’m not sorry about it ##bottom ##twinks ##gay ##lgbtq ##laughing ##fyp ##cc♬ original sound – bisexual gina