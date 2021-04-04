TIKTALK

The “Don’t Wake Sugar Daddy” game, bottoms for your closet, & Brettman Rock’s morning routine

By

Spending Easter with the internet? Here are some fresh finds from Gay TikTok to keep you busy:

Austyn Farrell gave his neighbors a show.

@austyn_farrellwe gave the neighbours￼ a SHOWWWW 👏🏽 prt 1 ##fyp ##foryou ##xyzbca ##thegreatestshowman♬ original sound – Austyn Farrell

Mark Bittlestone decoded some common Grindr phrases.

@poofsrus♬ original sound – Mark Bittlestone

Brettman Rock had a morning workout.

@bretmanrockWorking out in the morning and catching the sunrise… is so cute♬ Drop It Like It’s Hot – Snoop Dogg

Don’t Wake Sugar Daddy was born into existence.

@heartthrobertThis is soooo dumb ##gay ##gays ##gayguys ##zaddy ##daddychill♬ original sound – Rob Anderson

Gay tops were exposed.

@faptainamericock69##gay ##straight ##lgbt ##lgbtq ##funny ##humor♬ Danger Zone (From “Top Gun” Original Soundtrack) – Kenny Loggins

Victor Saldivar broke it down.

@_vikter_#fyp #foryoupage #fypシ #gay #lgbtq #lgbt #gaysofttiktok #gayboyproblems #gayboy #viral #funny #viral #DontSweatIt #RayBanElevatorDance♬ the real sorority check – elizabeth the first

This LGBTQ+ friend group was highly relatable.

@bowa_Relatable/Herkenbaar?😂🏳️‍🌈 ##lgbt ##lgbtq ##ex ##friendship ##bestfriendscheck ##gay ##relationship ##comedy♬ Моя голова винтом (My head is spinning like a screw) – kostromin

Scot Pilié taught his boyfriend how to be a meteorologist.

@scotpilie_wxReply to @flgirllivingintenn Y’all asked for it, does @benhaaamin have the voice? #lgbt #boyfriends #meteorologist #weathervoice #news #anchorvoice♬ Caution – Kaytranada

Conrad Rocha got a tan.

@conradrochaback in la heheh ##tanning ##la ##YasClean♬ Unlock It (Ctrl Superlove) – Roy Kk

And this girl assumed the gayest.

@bisexualgina##stitch with @thetrendytrap 🌈 queer tiktok made me think this way and i’m not sorry about it ##bottom ##twinks ##gay ##lgbtq ##laughing ##fyp ##cc♬ original sound – bisexual gina