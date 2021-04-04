The “Don’t Wake Sugar Daddy” game, bottoms for your closet, & Brettman Rock’s morning routine

Spending Easter with the internet? Here are some fresh finds from Gay TikTok to keep you busy:

Austyn Farrell gave his neighbors a show.

Mark Bittlestone decoded some common Grindr phrases.

Brettman Rock had a morning workout.

Don’t Wake Sugar Daddy was born into existence.

Gay tops were exposed.

Victor Saldivar broke it down.

This LGBTQ+ friend group was highly relatable.

Scot Pilié taught his boyfriend how to be a meteorologist.

Conrad Rocha got a tan.

And this girl assumed the gayest.