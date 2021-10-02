Eliad Cohen’s swing, Matthew Camp’s ropes, & Maluma’s bubble bath

This week Rosie O’Donnell blamed a Brit for Donald Trump, Lil Nas X covered Dolly Parton, and Anderson Cooper discussed his son’s inheritance. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Brian Jordan Alvarez wore a jock.
View this post on Instagram
Eliad Cohen got in the swing.
View this post on Instagram
Xavier Prather won Big Brother.
View this post on Instagram
Austin Armacost made the bed.
View this post on Instagram
Ken XY worked the Folsom Street Fair.
View this post on Instagram
Lenny Kravitz made coffee.
View this post on Instagram
Matthew Camp practiced knots.
View this post on Instagram
Max Emerson watched over the beach.
View this post on Instagram
Aaron Renfree got out of the water.
View this post on Instagram
Brian Justin Crum wore pink.
View this post on Instagram
Keegan Allen stood in the river.
View this post on Instagram
Terry Miller read a book.
View this post on Instagram
Kit Williamson ran through Mississippi.
View this post on Instagram
Keiynan Lonsdale stayed in the shadows.
View this post on Instagram
Lil Nas X glistened.
View this post on Instagram
Elliott Norris went to Paris.
View this post on Instagram
Cheyenne Jackson pumped iron.
View this post on Instagram
Staz Nair got in the pool.
View this post on Instagram
Taylor Bennett found his light.
View this post on Instagram
And Maluma took a bath.
View this post on Instagram
One Comment
Kangol2
Great line up this week, and most of these men are famous or least somewhat known and many are gay or bi too. Ken XY, Keiynan Lonsdale, the ageless Lenny Kravitz…and Terry Miller returns too! I do like the more casual shots of Lil Nas X but he’s certainly working with very creative stylists.