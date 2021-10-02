Eliad Cohen’s swing, Matthew Camp’s ropes, & Maluma’s bubble bath

This week Rosie O’Donnell blamed a Brit for Donald Trump, Lil Nas X covered Dolly Parton, and Anderson Cooper discussed his son’s inheritance. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Brian Jordan Alvarez wore a jock.

Eliad Cohen got in the swing.

Xavier Prather won Big Brother.

Austin Armacost made the bed.

Ken XY worked the Folsom Street Fair.

Lenny Kravitz made coffee.

Matthew Camp practiced knots.

Max Emerson watched over the beach.

Aaron Renfree got out of the water.

Brian Justin Crum wore pink.

Keegan Allen stood in the river.

Terry Miller read a book.

Kit Williamson ran through Mississippi.

Keiynan Lonsdale stayed in the shadows.

Lil Nas X glistened.

Elliott Norris went to Paris.

Cheyenne Jackson pumped iron.

Staz Nair got in the pool.

Taylor Bennett found his light.

And Maluma took a bath.