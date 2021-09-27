Rosie O’Donnell says there’s one person in particular who can be blamed for Donald Trump

“It would be impossible for a woman my age, who grew up on Long Island with him in the periphery of my life, since I have consciousness to remember. I remember his planes getting repossessed off the Laguardia runway. I remember his liquor that failed.
He always was just a car salesman to me, a used car salesman. He was a bad guy, like he was as bad as crazy Eddie. He just was a caricature that was full of gold lamé and nothing else. Everything about him is a lie, and I blame a lot of what has happened to our country on Mark Burnett.”Rosie O’Donnell speaking to the podcast On Brand with Donny Deutsch about her long history with Donald Trump and the role TV producer Mark Burnett played in his rise to popularity and power.
AxelDC
I blame Fred Trump for spoiling the little narcissist. If he hadn’t bailed Donnie out every time he failed, Trump would be Neil Bush.
Marco
He was a bad seed from the start, and was shipped off to military boarding school without notice as a pre-teen after allegedly slugging a teacher. Malum ab initio.
Prax07
I blame the parents that shat out the orange turd. Never holding him accountable for anything he did, everything he’s ever failed at, no wonder he still thinks he’s the best. Giving little shits gold stars for everything turns you into the world’s biggest narcissist.
Jim
Mark Barnett covered Trump’s ass. Barnett one of many faux “christians”
winemaker
Really who gives a rats ass what rosie o’donnel thinks much less her opinion on anything? As I recall babs walters fired this rude and obnoxious loudmouth from the view due to her nastiness but hey, it’s the view so nothing lost. Most people don’t really care nor give a rats ass about this obnoxious know it all who’s been irrelevant for years. .Everyone knows this warthog hates Trump. He’s gone and now we have to deal with slow joe and heels up. Funny thing about liberals like o’donnel, they made their S**T loads of money under capitalism and suddenly they’ve become socialists and have the attitude, I’ve made my big bucks, now the rest of you can eat S**T and hit the gutter