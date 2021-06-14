Ellen wanted to be a TV legend like Oprah but then “the truth came out,” former employees say

Several former employees of The Ellen Degeneres Show say they’re happy the once-beloved daytime talk show queen is finally getting her comeuppance after years of alleged abuse and bad behavior.
“I think this is ‘consequence culture’,” one former employee tells Buzzfeed. “People are like, ‘cancel culture,’ but no, this is a consequence of somebody and an institution that got away with fostering a super unhealthy and toxic work environment for a really long time.”
Ellen announced last month that she was ending her one-hit daytime talk show after 19 years, saying it was “just not a challenge anymore” and that she wanted to try something new.
“I was going to stop after season 16,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “That was going to be my last season and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign for maybe for one.”
But according to another former employee, that simply isn’t true. It was Ellen’s summer of scandal last year that did her in.
“The show took a tank,” they say. “She’s unlikeable now.”
According to the New York Times, Nielsen data showed Ellen’s viewership fell by over 1 million people this season, going from 2.6 million viewers to 1.5 million viewers.
The former employee adds that they believe “she only came back to this past season because she probably had to [in order] to save face.”
Another former employee agrees, telling Buzzfeed that if the show’s ratings had held up, Ellen would’ve gladly kept cashing those multi-million dollar paychecks and soaking up the applause while those around her suffered.
“If the ratings were still phenomenal, if her ratings were wonderful and none of this stuff came out about the show, why wouldn’t she sign on for another five years like Oprah and do 25 years?” they say. “If none of this came out, she’d still be going strong, laughing all the way to the bank, and getting that daily applause.”
And another person says that, despite claiming to be “devastated” by the attacks against her, Ellen still doesn’t understand where things went wrong, saying she “lacks humility” and won’t “take any kind of responsibility for the fact that this happened under her umbrella.”
“She said, ‘Oh, this hurt me so deeply’,” they say. “You have a billion bucks in your bank account. It didn’t hurt you that deeply.”
All of the former employees who spoke to Buzzfeed expressed hope that the funny lady’s downfall might inspire a cultural shift within the industry, particularly around working conditions and accountability.
“I hope that it’s highlighting more of that toxic f*cking environment that you guys can’t get away with too much anymore,” one of the former employees says. “There are places that you can be at where work is good.”
“It all comes out in the wash at the end, and you realize this is really what she deserves and what the show deserves,” another adds.
“The truth came out. I’m glad it finally came out,” a third former employee says. “She’s going down with a stain on her name. That whole show is just going down with the truth.”
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
9 Comments
Cam
I’m glad that finally toxic, hostile workplaces are starting to get cleaned up. Everybody is just trying to support themselves and don’t need to be attacked or abused by some monster at work.
Centrism
Delete your sock puppet account, Cam.
Cam
@Centrism
Awwwww, the right wing, anti-LGBTQ troll account has cycled through all of it’s other deflection games and is back to trying to accuse others of what it does.
Sweetie, I and others on here have pointed out multiple times that we all know you are here under numerous screenames. I should stop assuming that you could come up with any better defense than “I know you are but what am I?”.
Quick now! Switch over to your MissTerri Screename so you can say something unrelated or just type “HilARious” That’ll show me!!!
Your Troll game is sad and weak.
Fahd
Workplace reform, especially in the world of TV, is long overdue. I am glad people are speaking out; only way things will change.
As for lost-cause Ellen, poor dear will have to rely on dividends and capital gains from now on if she wants to keep the $500K principal intact. Good riddance!
LumpyPillows
Oh, they’ll come for Oprah too eventually. It’s how mobs work.
Liquid Silver
Even Oprah isn’t a legend and it’s all right out in the open. For proof, I offer Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil. If you present your audience with pseudoscience and theater in the place of facts, you’ve already lost the right to “legendary” status.
Doug
You’ve just described about 90% of television. When was the last time you watched a “reality” show?
skeldare
It’s almost as if people aren’t as nice as they appear on TV.
MHaumesser
Ellen has a net worth of $450 million! I’m sure she’s going to be just fine!