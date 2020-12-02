Elliot Page’s wife Emma Portner had the perfect response to an internet troll

Actor Elliot Page’s wife Emma Portner shared a sweet message of support for him coming out as transgender, and even managed to set one trolling commenter straight, so to speak.

Portner, 26, a professional dancer and choreographer, re-shared Elliot’s coming out post and added her own comments.

“I am so proud of Elliot Page. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” she wrote. “I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day.

“Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Nearly all the response was supportive, but one commenter was having a hard time wrapping their head around Elliot and Emma’s relationship and somehow deemed it appropriate to snidely question Emma on it directly.

Related: Elliot Page, ‘Umbrella Academy’ star, comes out as transgender

“But now you know you have a husband. I hope you are not a lesbian,” they wrote.

Emma had the perfect response:

“I hope you know my sexual preferences and gender identity are none of your business,” she wrote. “For me to decide, thank you. Release your labels of me. I am as fluid as can be.”

The commenter wouldn’t stop, however, and continued to post unnecessary messages challenging Emma.

That’s when a fan jumped in, writing:

“Who you love is WHO YOU LOVE. It really is that simple. Emma loves [Elliot] because he is Elliot. Love is actually that all encompassing, and you seem like your life needs more of it.”