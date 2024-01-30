Elmo asked how everyone’s doing on the internet & a sh*tstorm rained down on Sesame Street

Is everyone OK? Short answer: no.

It was just a regular day on Beyoncé’s internet when our favorite red and fuzzy puppet posed a simple question on social media: “How is everybody doing?”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

Oof. Read the room!

Our Sesame Street pal is no stranger to viral moments after his feud with pet rock Rocco captivated the internet in 2022. Seriously.

But it’s safe to say Elmo –– and his respective social media manager –– could not have anticipated the sh*tstorm that was about to rain down in the comments section. (Perhaps he should’ve asked gay BFFs Bert & Ernie for a gut check.)

How is everyone doing, Elmo? To quote Real Housewives’ Dorinda Medley: “Not well, b*tch!”

Elmo I’m suffering from existential dread over here. — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) January 29, 2024

i lost my job



my wife left me



i’m behind on loans



im losing my house



im suffering — Brzy (@BrzySells) January 30, 2024

In barely 24 hours, the original post racked up over 9,300 replies, 35,000 reposts, and 124 million views.

Considering the general population is grappling with impending political turmoil, rising housing prices, mass layoffs, and not being able to afford Madonna tickets, both gay and straight social media users were more than ready to trauma dump.

And the fact that the question was posed on the toxic cesspool of a website formally known as Twitter certainly didn’t help.

From complaints about climate change and football scores, to shameless brand responses, the entire thread is bleak.

Well, aside from musicians like Chance the Rapper and T-Pain, who used the opportunity to launch his search for a special someone.

“I’m just looking for somebody to talk to and show me some love if you know what I mean,” the Auto-Tune virtuoso wrote. We sure do, friend.

I'm just looking for somebody to talk to and show me some love if you know what I mean https://t.co/J4ffrIwjEM — T-Pain (@TPAIN) January 29, 2024

Still, it was kind of hilarious.

Especially since, as some users pointed out, Elmo is a three-year-old puppet who speaks in third person –– and certainly not a trained therapist.

And the hidden replies were even more unhinged. This poor guy just wants to get tickled and duet with Rosie O’Donnell!

Oh my god these hidden replies… y’all it’s ELMO lmao https://t.co/y0s15THMQh pic.twitter.com/QZMHQTUcBJ — ricky (@moby_rick_) January 30, 2024

Eventually, the post creeped down the block to the official Sesame Street account, which shared some “#EmotionalWellbeing resources.”

That’s right –– Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and even Count von Count said, “Y’all need therapy!”

Thank you, @Elmo, for checking in with a reminder for us to pause and take a mindful moment to focus on how we’re feeling. For #EmotionalWellbeing resources and more, visit @SesameWorkshop:https://t.co/sNuUmq73i5 https://t.co/CkooNXI11L — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 29, 2024

But despite the vitriol, oversharing, and deranged responses, Elmo remains an eternal optimist.

And in a followup to the original post, he wrote, “Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends!”

Uh… good luck with that!

Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.?? #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf — Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024

Hopefully, things are going a little better for Sesame Street’s resident gay dads Frank and Dave.

Check out some of the most hilarious responses to poor lil’ Elmo below.

I'm good elmo pls check on nicki minaj https://t.co/suiIGMY5r9 — jes tom ? (@jestom) January 29, 2024

Everyone is treating Elmo like their therapist in the quote tweets! https://t.co/amTqNl4j4C — ??????????Jackie (@KaoticLeftist) January 30, 2024

Holding on to my last scrap of serotonin for dear life, but fine otherwise. https://t.co/lMyG2oZh3Q pic.twitter.com/ExdVaP9qGq — Miss Robusta Capp (Cis-sy)???????? (@siciliangecko) January 30, 2024

The entirety of Twitter collectively trauma dumping on Elmo: https://t.co/0SgrVc7ft5 pic.twitter.com/wXM6tv32rA — Clover! ???????? (@MissTrifolium) January 30, 2024

I feel like shit Elmo https://t.co/nSzLR7feXm — Big Gay Will (@Willikins) January 30, 2024

People on Twitter venting to a 3 year old muppet https://t.co/XW9fxdUuaN pic.twitter.com/LmEkTDUjCc — cosmo ? (@rubicube.bsky.social) (@cosm0cube) January 30, 2024

Elmo they cancelled the gay pirates 😭https://t.co/pgGOnmklTX — MoxxieMeow (@MeowMoxxie) January 30, 2024

If you’re surprised that a quick and innocent question of how everyone’s doing is being met with over-sharing of tragedy, try going to a small social gathering of queer people https://t.co/sPgoyoIHYH — Dyke Duckasty (@cegjeg) January 30, 2024

Tummy be hurting Elmo don’t know that I’ll make it https://t.co/ZCbNvNmrAg — local swamp gay ??? (@localswampgay) January 29, 2024

Elmo, I’m going insane. The walls are closing in and I’m gay https://t.co/zIccRWvr0R — scary aries ????? (@MadiesMusica) January 29, 2024

I’m just gay and tired Elmo https://t.co/GeglQiKGAn — aGirlNamedBrandon (@CudiBuddii) January 30, 2024