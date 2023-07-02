pick of the twitter

Every part of Henry Cavill’s body is perfect, according to Twitter

Henry Cavill

The first half of The Witcher Season 3 is out now on Netflix, with Geralt of Rivia struggling to shield his fantastical family from the against the monarchs, mages, and beasts who would do them harm.

But who cares about The Witcher’s plot when you have someone has be-witch-ing as Henry Cavill leading the cast?

Cavill has been a Queerty fixation for more than a decade now—our archive of appreciation posts goes back to his Immortals days. And, much the British bloke’s biceps, our love for the 40-year-old has only grown.

We’re not alone, of course.

On Twitter, fans of all stripes are salivating over Cavill’s good looks and superheroic figure. Just look at how they thirst over his body in the tweets below! Seems like finding an unsexy part of Cavill is the real Mission: Impossible