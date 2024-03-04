Everyone’s feeling gooped & gagged over David Archuleta’s latest crush-worthy selfie

We know this crush still ain’t going away.

David Archuleta –– who’s nominated for Best Music Video at this year’s Queerties –– has very quickly become one of our favorite celebs on social media.

After coming out as queer in 2021, the former American Idol contestant has used TikTok to opine on his experiences dating men, share new music, and show off in thirst-worthy workout clips.

However, it was this moody car selfie that Archuleta shared over the weekend that really reminded us why the “Crush” singer remains so damn crush-worthy!

The 33-year-old let his eyes do the talking in the caption-less pic, looking off pensively from his front seat on what appeared to be a rainy day in Nashville.

He’s also wearing an adorable and cozy oversized long sleeve, which some eagle-eyed social-media gays pegged as Vans’ Overlook Fleece Sweatshirt. (BRB, ordering our own right now.)

Of course, the gays came out in full force to show their thirst appreciation, and respectfully shoot their shots.

how can i tell i follow a lot of gays? i’ve seen this picture 6 times on my timeline. i do not follow Mr. Archuleta. y’all are heathens. https://t.co/BatT5d2dCJ — lol wut (@sadlittlenub) March 3, 2024

yall thristing after him now but i wanted him since he was on american idol (i was in kindergarten i think when he competed) https://t.co/1RBGpKEcWa — wes | jess 4 the win (@hypeboywes) March 3, 2024

I love Czech hunter https://t.co/M9LSKWtRoa — j rod (@sgtfruity) March 2, 2024

He has a sadness in his eyes you only seen in gay European porn https://t.co/LdOtR2FqKC — Tommie ????? (@P3ttyWhite) March 3, 2024

Even fellow reality star Luxx Noir London from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 chimed in with a “Would.” (Which, relatable!)

However, Luxx wasn’t the only drag queen from her season ready to tell Archie, “I’m yours.”

In fact, Loosey LaDuca –– who’s up for Best Anthem at this year’s Queerties with absolute bop “Let Loose” –– confessed that Archuleta might just be the biggest reason she’s excited for the ceremony.

Am I going to the @Queerty Awards cause I’m nominated? Yes. But am I ACTUALLY going cause this snack will be there? …. also yes. https://t.co/AFYnClUzM7 — Loosey LaDuca (@LooseyLaDuca) March 3, 2024

“Am I going to the @Queerty Awards cause I’m nominated,” LaDuca wrote. “Yes. But am I ACTUALLY going cause this snack will be there? … also yes.”

And when New York drag artist Suddenly Audrey replied, “You have a type,” LaDuca hilariously admitted, “VERY yes.”

We can’t wait to hear what happens when the two meet –– alongside a who’s who of other LGBTQ+ celebs –– at the special reception hosted by Jinkx Monsoon on March 12.

VERY yes. — Loosey LaDuca (@LooseyLaDuca) March 3, 2024

That being said, Archuleta’s selfies aren’t the only thing that have gotten the gays all riled up.

The singer-songwriter accidentally walked into a dirty joke when he hopped on a viral TikTok sound referencing, ahem, a man’s appendage size –– and it went over his head.

“Was this not a short person trend?” he asked after comments began flooding in. “I’m thinking back on the video and realizing … I’m 5’5″ but it’s not about that, is it?”

And while he’s still working on “[catching] up” with everyone’s innuendos after growing up “hardcore Mormon,” Archuleta might not be completely naive.

After another commenter replied about being a “full time bottom,” Archuleta posted a new video.

“I’m sure that you are absolutely right,” he says with a smile. “For other people out there, I’m sure that they would definitely agree with that. Couldn’t relate.”

Was this his way of coming out as a top? Or vers? Either way, we’re gagged –– and we need Loosey LaDuca’s opinion stat.

Watch the Queerties Award-nominated video for “Afraid to Love” below.