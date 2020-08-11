Everyone’s laughing at Nikki Haley over her Twitter meltdown about delayed popcorn delivery

Nikki Haley would like to speak to a manager.
The Former UN ambassador found herself trending on Twitter last night after she pulled a Karen and complained about not one but two missed delivery dates on her popcorn order.
“Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation,” the former Governor of South Carolina tweeted. “First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew”
Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation. First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 10, 2020
That’s right, y’all.
We’re in the middle of a global pandemic, over 160,000 Americans are dead, the economy is in shambles, the US Postal Service is under attack, Russia is once again meddling in the election, and Nikki Haley is whining about popcorn.
Thankfully, the rest of Twitter was quick to remind her of how ridiculous she was being.
Did you try to send this order via USPS? Because Nikki, there are some things you should probably read up on … https://t.co/cttrnP9qb9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020
Does Nikki Haley know you can but kernels at the grocery store and make the popcorn at home?
— Covfefe “Shecky” Jones- King Of Shade👑 FBR 🌊🌊 (@King_Of_Shade) August 10, 2020
Please pray for Nikki. She’s suffering a severe hardship and needs our support. https://t.co/gUULanf8vK
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 10, 2020
Did Nikki Haley get her popcorn yet?#PopcornVigil
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 11, 2020
I just set up a “GoFuckYourself” fund for Nikki Haley’s popcorn, if anyone is interested in donating a middle finger.
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) August 11, 2020
Time for a huge announcement!
We’ve created an official petition encouraging the US government to launch former ambassador Nimrata “Nikki” Haley into the sun 🌞 along with 3 tons of un-popped popcorn
Please sign and help us bring an out-of-this-world “popportunity” into reality pic.twitter.com/8D2BM9iB4Y
— The Fopcorn Pactory (@FopcornPactory) August 10, 2020
I stayed up all night worried about Nikki Haley’s popcorn.
Can someone — PLEASE — give me a tracking number?
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 11, 2020
Nikki Haley. Tougher on a popcorn delivery service than she is on a president whose failures have led to mass American death. https://t.co/kYLlvqppNl
— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) August 10, 2020
They just rushed Trump out of his presser because Nikki Haley’s popcorn tin arrived. Finally.
— Mark Schweitzer (@MarkSchweitzer) August 10, 2020
Thankfully @NikkiHaley is using her voice on Twitter for good, like voicing her frustration about popcorn versus say the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by our “ally” https://t.co/V4Z6XnOEzj
— F**k Trump (@richob72) August 10, 2020
The president just wanted to keep people from voting and not mess up @NikkiHaley’s nephews popcorn order!
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 10, 2020
I couldn’t sleep all night. Did Nikki Haley get her popcorn yet? I’m really concerned.
— Jesse Daniel Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) August 11, 2020
Then there were those who responded directly to Haley’s tweet…
I wonder if there have been any major changes at the United States Postal Service lately that have caused widespread delivery delays across the country?
Do you know anyone in government? I bet they could check for you. pic.twitter.com/Rrg2i2kape
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 10, 2020
Republicans are starting to realize delayed mail delivery might even impact themselves, too.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 10, 2020
ma’am, please stop mucking up the #DisappointedNephew hashtag with this nonsense
— Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) August 10, 2020
CALL THE MANAGER pic.twitter.com/sWGHvUtak7
— Steve C. 🇨🇦 (@CriticalHabsFan) August 10, 2020
Thank you for using your platform to speak on the issues that really matters. It would be silly to address all the injustices done at the hands of the Trump administration when the Popcorn Factory is out here messing up orders
— UntemperedTelevision (@UntemperedTV) August 10, 2020
You know 160,000 Americana are dead, right.
— Stevie Joe Payne (@StevijoPayne) August 10, 2020
Give Louis De Joy a call. pic.twitter.com/VtBhXNdMg2
— Chris (@ArvaChris) August 10, 2020
Karen Haley would like to speak to Popcorn Factory’s manager.🙄 pic.twitter.com/Zb0LsiLUeP
— SockStealer 😷 (@SockStealer) August 10, 2020
kevininbuffalo
Slow news day?
Cam
The same republicans who say that out of work Americans should get unemployment cut, and that students shouldn’t worry about school shooters or covid, throw a fit when their popcorn is delayed.
Mister P
Social media is about bragging or bitching.
WSnyder
You would think a Politician and a Diplomat would see the ‘Bigger Picture’ but apparently not.
The End-times are nigh, my Popcorn is late!
Glynn
Yeah that’s right Mister P. So, let’s get to it!
Nikki ‘Karen’ Haley should start VAPING. I hear it gives you Popcorn. She could try salt or butter flavors.
Just saying!
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
I’ll bet Trump is going to dump Pence for her.
missvamp
the twitter feed is glorious. laughs galore!
rocknstan
Isn’t late-stage capitalism wonderful?
Enjoy the ride.
You can’t make up this stuff.
jrh311
OMG so we can’t hold companies accountable for poor service now? Or we can, it’s just this woman is a Republican, so her right to complain about bad service is not allowed? This is the tackiest, bitchiest story I’ve seen in a while and I really have to ask myself, who’s too privileged? When THIS is what you want to write about, your life must be so uneventful. And no I don’t like her nor have I ever voted for a Republican; I just believe in holding businesses accountable. I even admire that she didn’t make a complaint after the first mistake. You know the author of this article would have written a scathing review the first time their service was botched.
Cam
Sorry sweetie, you don’t get to have a party that attacks the Post Office, attempts to slow their service, and THEN complain about the slow service that your own party engineered.
petej
karen has a new face.
