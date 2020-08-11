Everyone’s laughing at Nikki Haley over her Twitter meltdown about delayed popcorn delivery

Nikki Haley would like to speak to a manager.

The Former UN ambassador found herself trending on Twitter last night after she pulled a Karen and complained about not one but two missed delivery dates on her popcorn order.

“Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation,” the former Governor of South Carolina tweeted. “First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew”

Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation. First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 10, 2020

That’s right, y’all.

We’re in the middle of a global pandemic, over 160,000 Americans are dead, the economy is in shambles, the US Postal Service is under attack, Russia is once again meddling in the election, and Nikki Haley is whining about popcorn.

Thankfully, the rest of Twitter was quick to remind her of how ridiculous she was being.

Did you try to send this order via USPS? Because Nikki, there are some things you should probably read up on … https://t.co/cttrnP9qb9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020

Does Nikki Haley know you can but kernels at the grocery store and make the popcorn at home? — Covfefe “Shecky” Jones- King Of Shade👑 FBR 🌊🌊 (@King_Of_Shade) August 10, 2020

Please pray for Nikki. She’s suffering a severe hardship and needs our support. https://t.co/gUULanf8vK — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 10, 2020

Did Nikki Haley get her popcorn yet?#PopcornVigil — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 11, 2020

I just set up a “GoFuckYourself” fund for Nikki Haley’s popcorn, if anyone is interested in donating a middle finger. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) August 11, 2020

Time for a huge announcement! We’ve created an official petition encouraging the US government to launch former ambassador Nimrata “Nikki” Haley into the sun 🌞 along with 3 tons of un-popped popcorn Please sign and help us bring an out-of-this-world “popportunity” into reality pic.twitter.com/8D2BM9iB4Y — The Fopcorn Pactory (@FopcornPactory) August 10, 2020

I stayed up all night worried about Nikki Haley’s popcorn. Can someone — PLEASE — give me a tracking number? — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 11, 2020

Nikki Haley. Tougher on a popcorn delivery service than she is on a president whose failures have led to mass American death. https://t.co/kYLlvqppNl — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) August 10, 2020

They just rushed Trump out of his presser because Nikki Haley’s popcorn tin arrived. Finally. — Mark Schweitzer (@MarkSchweitzer) August 10, 2020

Thankfully @NikkiHaley is using her voice on Twitter for good, like voicing her frustration about popcorn versus say the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by our “ally” https://t.co/V4Z6XnOEzj — F**k Trump (@richob72) August 10, 2020

The president just wanted to keep people from voting and not mess up @NikkiHaley’s nephews popcorn order! — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 10, 2020

I couldn’t sleep all night. Did Nikki Haley get her popcorn yet? I’m really concerned. — Jesse Daniel Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) August 11, 2020

Then there were those who responded directly to Haley’s tweet…

I wonder if there have been any major changes at the United States Postal Service lately that have caused widespread delivery delays across the country? Do you know anyone in government? I bet they could check for you. pic.twitter.com/Rrg2i2kape — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 10, 2020

Republicans are starting to realize delayed mail delivery might even impact themselves, too. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 10, 2020

ma’am, please stop mucking up the #DisappointedNephew hashtag with this nonsense — Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) August 10, 2020

Thank you for using your platform to speak on the issues that really matters. It would be silly to address all the injustices done at the hands of the Trump administration when the Popcorn Factory is out here messing up orders — UntemperedTelevision (@UntemperedTV) August 10, 2020

You know 160,000 Americana are dead, right. — Stevie Joe Payne (@StevijoPayne) August 10, 2020

Give Louis De Joy a call. pic.twitter.com/VtBhXNdMg2 — Chris (@ArvaChris) August 10, 2020