EXCLUSIVE: Ada Vox and Aria B. Cassadine warn the competition, “Back off B*tch”

Queen of the Universe, the latest drag-o-riffic series to land on Paramount+, continues to grab viewers through its blending of drag, shade and karaoke. And, in a delightful development, we snagged an exclusive clip from this week’s episode.

This episode features the queens working with pop composer Leland to write their own duets. Queens Ada Vox and Aria B. Cassadine join forces for a little ditty called “Back Off Bitch.” Adding to the appeal: a bound, male model, backup dancers, and some fog on the runway.

“Back Off Bitch” joins the songs “Damn That Man” from Grag Queen & Rani Ko-He-Nur, “Friends Forever” by Leona Winter & La Viox, and “Girl Power” by Regina Voce & Gingzilla. All the tunes will be available for viewers to download on Spotify, Apple, Amazon Music, Pandora, and other streaming platforms beginning December 16.

Have a look, and prepare to rock out. The latest episode of Queen of the Universe comes to Paramount+ December 16.