EXCLUSIVE: A first look at this week’s ‘All Stars 7’ guests, Vanna White and Kirby Howell-Baptise

We here at Queerty are thrilled to share an exclusive first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7′s extra-special guests this week: Wheel Of Fortune‘s iconic Vanna White and actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

We’d like to solve the puzzle: It’s a joint slay!

That’s right, this season of All Stars keeps the stars coming. First of all, Vanna White is a veritable TV legend; alongside Pat Sajak, she’s been the official “hostess” of Wheel Of Fortune since fall of 1982. If you don’t feel like doing the math, that’s nearly 40 years of delicately flipping tiles, or—in the more recent seasons—gingerly touching light-up screens to reveal puzzle letters. And guess what? She looks just as good doing it now as she did back in the ’80s!

White even has some history with Ru, as she was a guest on his trailblazing ’90s talk show, The RuPaul Show! Those two go way back.

Our other guest this episode, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, claims a coveted spot at the Judge’s Table, to the right of Carson Kressley. This stylish British thespian has been a longtime fan of Drag Race, so it’s a thrill to see her finally hit the main stage. Her splashiest role to-date came last year when she played Anita Darling in the fashion-forward Disney prequel, Cruella, but if you didn’t catch that, you might recognize her from, oh, how about The Good Place or Barry or Killing Eve or Hacks or Why Women Kill or Veronica Mars? This talented actor’s done it all—put some respect on her name!

As you’ll notice from this second exclusive photo, Vanna White’s not seated with the others at the Judge’s Table, so we’re left to wonder how she might be involved this episode. Our hunch? She’ll pop by for a lesson in how to ooze pure glamour and class, much like Naomi Campbell did in the season premiere.

What we do know from last week’s teaser is that All Stars 7‘s third episode will challenge queens to bring it to the ball—”The Realness Of Fortune Ball,” as Ru calls it. Ah, so now we’re understanding that’s a definite play on Wheel of Fortune! Very clever, Drag Race. Traditionally, the ball challenges call for the queens to rock three themed looks, the last of which is usually made on the fly with unconventional materials. We can’t wait to see which of these legendary queens have brushed up on their sewing skills since they last competed on the show.

The new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 premieres on Friday, May 27 at 3 am ET (midnight PT), streaming exclusively on Paramount+