Father’s text encouraging son to find a sugar daddy has gay Twitter in stitches

One supportive father thinks he’s found a solution to his gay son’s money worries — just find a sugar daddy!

Twitter user Andrew Palmer shared the hilarious text response he received from his dad after telling him money might be a little tight, joking that “coming out to my dad last year was a mistake.”

“I think I’m getting a new apartment so I’m gonna be a little broke,” he texted his father.

His dad won the internet when he replied: “I thought you told me there was this thing called daddys up there that can help with financial stuff.”

“You came too far out,” posted one commenter.

“He kinda said gay rights,” joked another.

"He kinda said gay rights," joked another.