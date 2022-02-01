Father’s text encouraging son to find a sugar daddy has gay Twitter in stitches

One supportive father thinks he’s found a solution to his gay son’s money worries — just find a sugar daddy!

Twitter user Andrew Palmer shared the hilarious text response he received from his dad after telling him money might be a little tight, joking that “coming out to my dad last year was a mistake.”

“I think I’m getting a new apartment so I’m gonna be a little broke,” he texted his father.

His dad won the internet when he replied: “I thought you told me there was this thing called daddys up there that can help with financial stuff.”

coming out to my dad last year was a mistake pic.twitter.com/oa0bdVmEwG — Andrew Palmer (@andrewdc_) January 29, 2022

“You came too far out,” posted one commenter.

You came too far out. — RHD (@RHD86559591) January 30, 2022

“He kinda said gay rights,” joked another.

He kinda said gay rights though. 😂 — Mike (@Midwestgay) January 29, 2022

Here are some of the other responses:

I think he has a grasp on the concept. — Rex 💉 (@hothouserex) January 29, 2022

I can only dream of this kind of support from my father. — Akshat Sharma (@akshatsharma) January 30, 2022