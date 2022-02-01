Father’s text encouraging son to find a sugar daddy has gay Twitter in stitches

One supportive father thinks he’s found a solution to his gay son’s money worries — just find a sugar daddy!
Twitter user Andrew Palmer shared the hilarious text response he received from his dad after telling him money might be a little tight, joking that “coming out to my dad last year was a mistake.”
Related: Gay man receives outpouring of support after being ignored by 6’5 top on Grindr
“I think I’m getting a new apartment so I’m gonna be a little broke,” he texted his father.
His dad won the internet when he replied: “I thought you told me there was this thing called daddys up there that can help with financial stuff.”
coming out to my dad last year was a mistake pic.twitter.com/oa0bdVmEwG
— Andrew Palmer (@andrewdc_) January 29, 2022
“You came too far out,” posted one commenter.
You came too far out.
— RHD (@RHD86559591) January 30, 2022
“He kinda said gay rights,” joked another.
He kinda said gay rights though. 😂
— Mike (@Midwestgay) January 29, 2022
Here are some of the other responses:
Lmfao pic.twitter.com/7bJUqcbKyB
— Coach Q⚡️ (@Q_Navy) January 30, 2022
I think he has a grasp on the concept.
— Rex 💉 (@hothouserex) January 29, 2022
I can only dream of this kind of support from my father.
— Akshat Sharma (@akshatsharma) January 30, 2022
Note to self get the money first before delivering bad news to Dad
— Colin McMillen (@Wetbottomxxx) January 30, 2022
5 Comments
Bosch
That’s cute as heck.
SamB
Nice to see he’s raising his son to be a user, instead of relying on himself.
Bosch
You’re so joyless, you can’t even recognize jokes.
rangerwilcox
LOL, great dad
twomen4u
He should thank his lucky stars his dad did not throw him out. But as far as a sugar daddy, no man in their right mind would want to be that DEPENDENT. Sugar daddies do exist but generally they have very exacting standards and most of the time when you grow older they will find a younger man and you are out on your butt. So stand up and be your own man.