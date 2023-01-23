Florida cops issue pics of attempted robbery suspect and everyone’s thinking the same thing

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued a wanted notice at the end of last week. The super-clear photos of the man officers wish to talk to have prompted a lot of reaction online. The general consensus seems to be A.) He looks quite similar to Hollywood hunk Ben Affleck, and B.) Wow, that business has great, high-definition CCTV cameras!

The individual is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery at a local drive-through at the end of last month.

“Attempted Robbery Suspect Sought,” said the cops. “On Thursday, December 29, 2022, officers responded to the 5600 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to a reported attempted robbery.”

“The complainant advised the pictured suspect entered the business by way of the drive-through window. Once inside, he made demands for money from employees. The suspect, after attempting to force his way into the cash register, left the business back out of the window and fled the area on foot.”

The posting asked anyone with information to contact “Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.”

Internet users could resist commenting on the man’s appearance. On Facebook, the post prompted hundreds of comments.

“Ben Affleck, ordered from wish,” said one.

“Ben Affleck really needs to find work lol” offered another.

Another joked, “Ben Affleck is always getting in trouble when JLO is touring. 🤣”.

“Check the local gyms”

Others spotted a resemblance to Tom Hardy. One concerned citizen helpfully suggested, “Check the local gyms but not on leg day.”

And many others said that with such a clear image, and visible tattoos, it should be too hard to identify the guy.

“And yet, banks don’t even have clear footage cameras like this! 👀. And those sweatpants are not doing him ANY favors…” said one online critic.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office confirmed to Queerty this morning that no arrests have yet been made in connection with this incident.