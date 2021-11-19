Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants people to play with his balls

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to hawk some new merchandise and brag about his masculinity.

Despite having one of the highest rates of Covid cases of all the states in the US (more than 60,000 deaths and rising), Republican DeSantis is continuing to push his opposition to vaccine mandates and position himself as a tough guy. This week his campaign team unveiled its latest merchandise: golf balls.

The balls come in packs of two, with the wording, “Florida’s governor has a pair.”

At the bottom of the packaging is the wording: “Hold the line.”

The ‘TaylorMade TP5X Golf Balls’ bear a logo of DeSantis’ name. They cost $19.95, with funds going to his electioneering.

There’s also a video on Twitter, attempting to push DeSantis’ courageous and … well, ballsy, stance.

.@RonDeSantisFL had the courage to stand his ground and fortify Florida as the model of freedom. Now, we’ve got the golf balls to back it up. 👀 The Fortified in Florida Golf Ball Set is available EXCLUSIVELY on our storefront! Get yours ⬇️🔥https://t.co/X7zY3NZGY4 pic.twitter.com/cRvbbmrSks — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) November 17, 2021

An email to supporters promoting the balls claims, “standing firm and setting an example for the rest of the nation in defending freedom as it comes under assault has become par for the course with Governor DeSantis.”

Online, the balls prompted derision and disbelief.

Do they swell up if you stick a needle in them? Asking for my cousin’s friend’s brother. — Thanksgiving is not a turkey’s favorite holiday (@axman643) November 18, 2021

Is this parody? This can’t be real? We have fallen so far. — Deb (@DebraPolicino) November 18, 2021

Can we order ones with the COVID deceased names too? — JaxBucsFan (@JaxBucsFan) November 17, 2021

Christ, it’s just grifting front to back with you assholes, isn’t it? — Aleksander Ward (@ZanderTheWarden) November 19, 2021

DeSantis, who is being tipped a potential Presidential candidate for 2024, is expected to sign into law further anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate bills later today. It will allow Florida employers to observe wide-ranging vaccine exemptions.

Symbolically, the signing ceremony will take place at a Honda dealership in Brandon, an unincorporated area outside Tampa on Interstate 75.

Why?

Presumably because DeSantis wants to say, “Let’s go, Brandon!”