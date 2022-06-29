Forced birther Christian Walker calls women who support abortion rights fat, ugly, and undesirable

Self-proclaimed “free-speech radicalist”, gay MAGA troll, and anti-abortion activist Christian Walker has been absolutely giddy since Roe v. Wade was overturned last week.

The former competitive cheerleader, who believes Black people are “more racist” than white people and objects to being called “gay”, preferring to be called “a conservative who likes men”, could hardly contain his excitement on Twitter:

THE SUPREME COURT HAS OVERTURNED ROE V WADE. PRAISE THE LORD — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) June 24, 2022

After the announcement was made, Walker, who has at least three siblings but no uterus, posted a video on Instagram telling pro-choice Americans to shut up and deal with it.

“Letting states decide for themselves whether they want abortion illegal, that’s democracy,” the 22-year-old falsely stated, adding, “Not everybody wants demonic abortion in their state. And if you hate your child that much, take yourself to a blue state. We’re not doing it in red states!”

We should note that Walker lives in California, which is a blue state.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Walker (@christianwalk1r)



He followed that up with another snarky post mocking women (who he calls “people with blue hair”) who have suggested withholding sex from men as an act of protest.

“You can’t go on a sex strike if no one wants to bang you to begin with,” he tweeted.

Dear people with blue hair: You can’t go on a sex strike if no one wants to bang you to begin with. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) June 25, 2022

Then he posted a video to Instagram calling those women ugly and saying no man wants to sleep with them anyway.

“Were you getting any to begin with? Because you can’t strike from something you don’t have,” Walker said. “That ain’t a strike! And if you are going on a strike, thank you Jesus. I know a lot of men who are very excited about your strike!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Walker (@christianwalk1r)

Walker made similar remarks last month when the Dobbs draft leaked and he said pro-choice women should abstain from eating fast food rather than sex.

“All of the pro-choice women saying they’re going on a “sex-strike” look like they need to go on a strike from Burger King,” he tweeted.

All of the pro-choice women saying they’re going on a “sex-strike” look like they need to go on a strike from Burger King. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) May 6, 2022

Nothing says “I support women!” like yelling at them, calling them fat, and cracking misogynist jokes about their looks.

The Court’s decision to overturn Roe in favor of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health upends nearly 50 years of precedent which allowed abortion until about 24 weeks of pregnancy. It’s expected that abortion will soon be all but outlawed in half the states.

