A ton of Freddie Mercury’s private possessions are going up for auction

Freddie Mercury, Queen – Wembley Stadium 1986, Photograph by ©Denis O’Regan

Sotheby’s in London is to host an auction of 1,500 personal and private possessions of the late Queen singer, Freddie Mercury.

The items have been put up for auction by Mercury’s close friend, Mary Austin. The two dated at the start of the 1970s but split after Mercury came out to her. However, they remained close for the rest of Mercury’s life, before his death from AIDS in 1991.

Mercury left his West London home, Garden Lodge in Kensington, and the bulk of his possessions to Austin.

View from the hallway of Freddie Mercury’s London home, Garden Lodge (Photo: Sotheby’s)

Talking exclusively to the BBC, Austin revealed Mercury’s home had remained largely unchanged since his death. However, she had reached the difficult decision to now sell almost everything, save for a few keepsakes.

Austin, 72, said she had contacted Sotheby’s to sell the items, “because I need to put my affairs in order.”

“The time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life.”

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Freddie Mercury Trust and the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Sothebys estimate the sale could net $7.5million in total.

Items available will include artworks and antiques from Mercury’s home, stage wear, merchandise, and handwritten lyrics. These include the lyrics to “We are the Champions” and “KIller Queen”

A crown and robe Freddie wore on his final Queen tour is expected to fetch $75,000-$100,000 (Photo: Sotheby’s)

Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own

Sotheby’s calls the ‘Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own’ auction, “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the private realm of a global icon.

“Alongside his legendary public persona, Freddie Mercury was a deeply educated collector with a connoisseur’s eye, honed over years of careful research and exploration of the artists and movements that sparked his intellectual and aesthetic curiosity.”

Because of the number of items on sale, the auctions will take place in four sessions. Previews of some of the items will take place in New York (June 1-8) and Los Angeles (June 14-18 June).

Check out some more of the items

The1975 Martin D-35 acoustic guitar that Freddie is thought to have written ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ – estimated to go for $38,000-$62,000 (Sotheby’s)

A waistcoat embroidered with images of Mercury’s cats -estimate $6,200-$7,500 (Sotheby’s)

The last work of art Mercury bought – ‘Type of Beauty’ by James Jacques Tissot – estimate $500,000-$750,000 (Sotheby’s)

Freddie Mercury’s telephone, circa 1988 (Sotheby’s)

Among Mercury’s artworks is this by Pablo Picasso: Jaqueline au Chapeau Noir (1962) – estimate $62,000-$87,000 (Sotheby’s)

Freddie Mercury’s outfit for his legendary 39th birthday party in Munich in 1985 (Sotheby’s)