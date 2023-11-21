Fruit Loops is under fire for — yikes! — encouraging kids to read

Fruit Loops (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kellogg’s cereal Fruit Loops is the latest brand to fall foul of the anti-woke brigade.

What’s its crime? It’s running a promotion on boxes in Canada that encourages kids to log in to a digital library to read stories.

You’d think any initiative encouraging kids to read might be applauded, right? However, this digital library includes stories that include diversity and inclusion.

The website itself says the library, “was created with the help of our partners at BGC Canada [formerly known as Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada] and Kids Can Press to help families explore diverse topics.” These include kindness, acceptance and cultural inclusivity.

Images of the boxes soon appeared on an X account called @EndWokeness. It tweeted them with a caption saying, “Fruit Loops is now encouraging kids to go online and read their free library of woke propaganda.”

Fruit Loops is now encouraging kids to go online and read their free library of woke propaganda pic.twitter.com/uLaP0TGfXB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 19, 2023

Libs of TikTok

This was then echoed by the influential @LibsofTikTok account (2.6 million followers). It fumed, “Fruit Loops promotes free access to a digital library on their cereal boxes for kids. The library offers a range of books to teach kids themes of ‘equity, diversity, and inclusion’. @KelloggsUS wants to indoctrinate your children with breakfast cereal. Stop giving them your money!”

It instead directed followers to a shopping app that promotes “values-aligned businesses” [good luck finding any rainbow-colored cereals there!].

Unsurprisingly, many of LibsofTikTok followers were happy to echo its message. They denounced Kellogg’s for encouraging kids to read and explore the lives of other people.

This included country singer John Rich (1 million X followers), who expressed similar disgust earlier this year toward Bud Light.

Hey parents, do your kids like Kellogg’s cereal? 👇 https://t.co/sPknAjjPVl — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) November 19, 2023

Many others simply rolled their eyes at the faux outrage.

Today’s fresh outrage is Woke Froot Loops.



In case you’re keeping score at home. pic.twitter.com/RvnmX9KGlF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2023

It's almost like they never noticed the rainbow of colors in the cereal… — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) November 21, 2023

Are these people never not angry or outraged? Like damn… that has to be exhausting being in a perpetual state of outrage. — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) November 21, 2023

How sad of a person do you have to be to get upset over Kelloggs giving kids access to free digital books, and believing its "indoctrinating?" I remember when cereal boxes did give away books inside of them. https://t.co/ksibqHYYMu — VGHistorian🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@realVGHistorian) November 20, 2023

‘Together With Pride’

This is not the first time Fruit Loops have risked online wrath. In 2019, Kellogg’s sold a limited edition box containing a mixture of its cereals (including Fruit Loops). It was labeled ‘All Together’. Promotional materials said it was taking a stand against bullying for Spirit Day.

At Kellogg Company, we're ALL TOGETHER taking a stand against bullying, and we're proud to support #SpiritDay. Get your limited edition box of ALL TOGETHER cereal at https://t.co/EB0eb3Z5Ob pic.twitter.com/DrsuHvG9KE — Kellogg Company (@KelloggCompany) October 17, 2019

“We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community,” Priscilla Koranteng, Kellogg’s Vice President of Talent and Chief Diversity Officer, said at the time. “For more than 100 years, Kellogg has nourished families so they can flourish and thrive, and the company continues to welcome everyone to the table.”

Then, in 2021, in partnership with GLAAD, it released a limited edition, Fruit Loops ‘Together with Pride’ box.

(Photo: Kellogg’s)