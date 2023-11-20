One Million Moms is now blowing a gasket over this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo: Shutterstock)

Christian anti-LGBTQ pressure group One Million Moms has encouraged its followers to sign a petition to register their disgust at Macy’s. What’s the reason for its fury at the world-famous department store?

Macy’s will include appearances from two nonbinary performers at its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday.

One is Alex Newell, who earlier this year became the first nonbinary performer to win a Tony Award. They scooped the honor for their appearance in the show Shucked. The show’s cast will appear at the parade.

Another show set to perform at those of & Juliet. This includes Justin David Sullivan, who is also nonbinary.

It’s perhaps worth noting that the official Macy’s press release doesn’t even mention Newell and Sullivan by name. It merely mentions the inclusion of the casts from their respective shows. They will feature among dozens of other performers, including headliner Cher and the likes of Chicago, En Vogue, Bel Biv DeVoe and Brandy. Gay actor Andrew Rannells is also participating, alongside his Gutenberg! The Musical! Co-star, Josh Gad.

The event kicks off at 8.30am on Thanksgiving. Tune in to NBC to watch it.

“Liberal nonsense”

In a message to followers, One Million Moms blasted the “liberal nonsense” on offer.

“The non-binary and transgender extravaganza on display this Thanksgiving will be brought to you by Macy’s during their annually sponsored Thanksgiving Day Parade,” a statement said.

“Unless they are forewarned about it, this year’s holiday parade will potentially expose tens of millions of viewers at home to the liberal LGBTQ agenda.”

It went on to highlight Sullivan and Newell.

“Justin David Sullivan, who personally identifies as non-binary, will be featured in the & Juliet parade performance. On stage in the musical, Sullivan plays the role of “May,” a non-binary friend of Juliet.

“This year, Sullivan declined eligibility for the Tony Awards, saying traditional acting categories need to be reconsidered to become more ‘inclusive’ of gender non-conforming actors.”

“Alex Newell, a biological male who also identifies as non-binary, won a Tony Award this year for his starring performance in Shucked, playing the female role of Lulu.

“Newell, who uses all pronouns (he/she/they), has worn women’s clothes in recent public appearances and dressed in a shimmering, gold ball gown for the Tonys.”

It goes on to note that Macy’s invited Kim Petras to perform in 2021.

“Shame on Macy’s for promoting and sponsoring this type of entertainment,” it concludes. “We still cannot trust Macy’s Dept. Store. It is clear that Macy’s does not have our children’s best interests in mind. Macy’s needs to know that trust must be earned, and once trust is lost, it is difficult to get back.”

Who are ‘One Millions Moms’?

One Million Moms is an offshoot of the right-wing hate group, American Family Association. Its other recent campaigns include the Barbie movie, as it included a trans actor, Hari Nef. It also complained about a Gucci campaign featuring actor Elliot Page as part of a polyamorous throuple with A$AP Rocky and actress Julia Garner.

We suspect that Macy’s is losing little sleep over losing the trust of One Million Moms (which claims to have gained 39,000 names on its petition).

The store issued a generic statement to the media saying its parade will delight “Americans everywhere with the most popular music acts, the best of Broadway, our country’s finest marching bands and dance teams, and giant balloons and floats.”