One Million Moms is ripping their hair out over an adorable kids’ shampoo ad

The homophobic Christian hate group One Million Moms has found a new advert to lose their mind over. This one’s for Aveeno Kids Shampoo.

The pressure group typically takes aim at commercials that feature same-sex couples or same-sex kisses. This one contains neither. There’s a kid in the bath washing their hair. They then dress up wearing an astronaut suit on their top half and—shock, horror—a rainbow tutu.

The advert is not even new. It began to circulate online late last year.

On its website, One Million Moms blasts the advert as “child indoctrination”. It goes on to state, “Aveeno Kids is currently using a young boy in its commercial to help push the gay agenda.

“The male child is depicted using Aveeno Kids shampoo during bath time. Then, he is shown playing in what appears to be an astronaut costume with a pastel, rainbow-striped tutu added on top of his astronaut ensemble. This ad furtively advocates for the LGBTQ lifestyle.

“By featuring a supposedly nonbinary child, Aveeno Kids has introduced a controversial marketing campaign they should have avoided. In fact, the focus of the commercial is gender dysphoria and not the product itself.

“Unfortunately, the initial victim of this disgusting commercial is the young boy cast in this ad, not to mention any child who views the commercial. The sexualization and moral corruption of these children are examples of child exploitation at its worst. No child should be introduced to the experience of mental disorders through a commercial.”

“Mental disorder”

It goes on to state that nonbinary individuals do not exist.

“DNA proves a female is female and a male is male. There is no gray area here and no such thing as ‘gender fluid.’ Confusing young viewers and child cast members with gender dysphoria is destructive. Aveeno Kids is glorifying gender dysphoria, also known as gender identity disorder, and using a child to promote this mental disorder.”

It then calls on its followers to sign yet another of its petitions.

One Million Moms is an offshoot of the right-wing hate group, American Family Association. Its other recent campaigns include the Barbie movie, as it included a trans actor, Hari Nef. It also registered its disgust at a Gucci campaign featuring Elliot Page as part of a polyamorous throuple (“Gucci must seriously consider how immoral advertising affects our nation’s youth,” a group spokesperson whined).