One Million Moms is ripping their hair out over an adorable kids’ shampoo ad

The homophobic Christian hate group One Million Moms has found a new advert to lose their mind over. This one’s for Aveeno Kids Shampoo.
The pressure group typically takes aim at commercials that feature same-sex couples or same-sex kisses. This one contains neither. There’s a kid in the bath washing their hair. They then dress up wearing an astronaut suit on their top half and—shock, horror—a rainbow tutu.
The advert is not even new. It began to circulate online late last year.
On its website, One Million Moms blasts the advert as “child indoctrination”. It goes on to state, “Aveeno Kids is currently using a young boy in its commercial to help push the gay agenda.
“The male child is depicted using Aveeno Kids shampoo during bath time. Then, he is shown playing in what appears to be an astronaut costume with a pastel, rainbow-striped tutu added on top of his astronaut ensemble. This ad furtively advocates for the LGBTQ lifestyle.
“By featuring a supposedly nonbinary child, Aveeno Kids has introduced a controversial marketing campaign they should have avoided. In fact, the focus of the commercial is gender dysphoria and not the product itself.
“Unfortunately, the initial victim of this disgusting commercial is the young boy cast in this ad, not to mention any child who views the commercial. The sexualization and moral corruption of these children are examples of child exploitation at its worst. No child should be introduced to the experience of mental disorders through a commercial.”
“Mental disorder”
It goes on to state that nonbinary individuals do not exist.
“DNA proves a female is female and a male is male. There is no gray area here and no such thing as ‘gender fluid.’ Confusing young viewers and child cast members with gender dysphoria is destructive. Aveeno Kids is glorifying gender dysphoria, also known as gender identity disorder, and using a child to promote this mental disorder.”
It then calls on its followers to sign yet another of its petitions.
One Million Moms is an offshoot of the right-wing hate group, American Family Association. Its other recent campaigns include the Barbie movie, as it included a trans actor, Hari Nef. It also registered its disgust at a Gucci campaign featuring Elliot Page as part of a polyamorous throuple (“Gucci must seriously consider how immoral advertising affects our nation’s youth,” a group spokesperson whined).
32 Comments
jjohnson1032
I’m all for inclusion but this is just stupid. A ballerina astronaut? Come-on kid there is no gravity in space how can you twirl? ? Seriously this is just stupid. Who wrote this? The bud light ad team?
abfab
Zero gravity might make twirling very easy and much more fun. Have you experienced fun?
dbmcvey
He’s not in space. Did you miss where he’s not in space?
Also, why wouldn’t you be able to twirl in zero gravity?
abfab
GOPTROLLS miss a lot of things.
barryaksarben
I was a princess cowboy 6f5 years ago so I have zero trouble believing this commercial what I dont believe are the stupid trolls who come here thinking they have fooled anyone. We know your screen names and we definitely know every single response to every post ever made cuz they are all the same. All the right wing fake christian fools dont care one bit about all the gay trans and non binary children that are out there> I was one and I wont stop supporting all the kids out there looking for love and understanding and they will get it somewhere no matter what so better it is their own parents and not some hate group of bitter women whose own kids will hate them
Dr Sarah
I’m sorry, have you ever *met* a child? Since when is a preschooler’s criterion for deciding what to wear in dress-up ‘Hmmmm, let’s think about whether this is realistic and makes logical sense’?
Tiredoftheinsanity
Come on..did you never play dress up as a child? Policeman, cowboy, astronaut, rock star, cartoon character,witch, princess, wear mom’s shoes, carry a purse, wear an apron because Mom does…?etc/ Most kids do and are not tied to one gender they are just having fun, much like the smiling kid in the commercial. I think it is a sweet commercial and those who object need to re-examine their own lives and relaize most engaged in similar play as a child and it is perfectly normal.
dbmcvey
2 Karens and a fax machine strikes again.
abfab
Who needs an advertising budget when you have The Million Moms?
barryaksarben
Have to laugh whenever I see the ONE MILLION as they cant get one hundred to join their real crusade which is a vicious attack on all gays
abfab
Bored GOP house wives don’t have to know how to count. A million moms is a very laughable number, ain’t it.
Regarding the IQ……that GOPTOLL from alabama is one dumb cookie. Or should I say monkey.
inbama
I’m glad to see that the right wing has finally accepted evolutionary biology.
Sadly, the Left is now on the wrong side of the Scopes Monkey Trial.
abfab
The latest GOP boycott has been so successful that Barbie is expected to pass the $1b mark any day now. Thank you very much.
dbmcvey
“I’m glad to see that the right wing has finally accepted evolutionary biology.
Sadly, the Left is now on the wrong side of the Scopes Monkey Trial.”
I love how sometimes people just post truly stupid sh*t.
abfab
Sometimes?
inbama
@dbmcvey
“I love how sometimes people just post truly stupid sh*t.”
I guess you must really love yourself as you never stop.
dbmcvey
True abfab, what this person posts is always stupid, but,
1. This has nothing to do with evolutionary biology.
2. The notion the right has accepted evolution is laughable. These are still the people who say stupid things like, “If evolution is real why are there still monkeys.”
So dumb.
dbmcvey
PLUS 2 Karens is making claims about DNA that are just not true.
“DNA proves a female is female and a male is male.”
DNA proves nothing of the kind, but, also, this isn’t about DNA. DNA doesn’t prove many things including why people are gay. It’s just a complete misunderstanding of science.
inbama
@dbmcvey
The human species is anisogamous as were our primate ancestors going back millions of years – two sexes, male and female as required to reproduce.
Genetic anomalies like Disorders of Sexual Development do not change the fact that everyone – even you – has a sex, and that is either male or female.
Whether you have a brain capable of understanding that fact is another matter.
barryaksarben
inbama is here again to lower the IQ of the comment section. Non binary have existed from the beginning jus t as gay people have. they keep saying it isn’t natural when we see homosexuality in every single species, nothing could be more natural right Inbama
dbmcvey
And how stupid that this troll would think that there weren’t trans and nonbinary people in history. We just didn’t use those terms.
Mack
“I love how sometimes people just post truly stupid sh*t.” You’ve really got to stop talking about yourself like this. Here you are a right wing troll who comes in with the most IDIOTIC comments and speak sh*t. Then at time you even answer yourself with another moniker. Stupidest person in the room.
Winsocki
Why has not those sensitive outraged Right Wing busy bodies not gone after languages with nouns that are masculine, feminine and neutral ( OMG like binary ). The horror
inbama
@Winsocki
At a Town Hall in 2009, the great gay former congressman Barney Frank told a woman who compared Obama to Hitler, “Trying to have a conversation with you would be like arguing with a dining room table.”
Who could’ve imagined back then that one day QT+ people like you would argue their gender identity is comparable to a table’s in Germany?
ProfessorDave
The British comedian Anthony Newley called one of his performances in the 1960s “Stop the World, I want to get off”. That should be the Million Mom’s motto.
abfab
These moms really, really want to get off, in more ways than one.
sjames
Can we just stop giving One Million Moms the time of day? They are a BS group that is nowhere near one million and they simply work to generate faux outrage. Ignore them.
abfab
No. They drive and increase sales.
Jim
The 1 Million Moms are really only about 60,000 ignorant, hateful men. Their boycotts are totally ineffective but they’re good at pushing their name out there.
KCP6030
One Mad Monica is still at it, eh?
Ken A.
That group has a disorder itself. The commercial is cute but don’t use that shampoo on your kids hair. There are better shampoos that you can get at your local salon.
ScottOnEarth
These million mom c*nts seem to be under the impression that they rule the entire world and get to determine what the world does, says, manufactures, advertises, consumes, etc. Further proof that modern-day conservatives are truly and literally deranged maniacs who think all of humanity needs to bend to their will. That’s not how a democracy works and, no matter how much they whine, picket and boycott, Queer people are not going anywhere and will simply continue to fight back.