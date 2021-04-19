Kellogg’s releases a Pride-themed cereal with edible glitter

Kellogg’s has again teamed up with GLAAD to create an LGBTQ-Pride-themed breakfast cereal.

Together With Pride will feature berry-flavored rainbow hearts with edible glitter. The boxes will show several of Kellogg’s best-known characters, like Tony the Tiger and the Snap, Crackle and Pop Rice Krispie kids, joining together for Pride.

The food giant and advocacy group GLAAD previously teamed up in 2018 and 2019 to create limited-edition cereals for Spirit Day. In 2018, Kellogg’s All Together cereal (which included six of its best-selling cereals all together in one pack), was available exclusively from the Kellogg’s café in New York City for one day only. The 2019 cereal was available to order online.

Its new cereal, Together With Pride, will be available more widely. The boxes will go on sale in May, ahead of Pride month, in select major retailers. Retailing at a suggested $4, Kellogg’s will donate $3 to GLAAD when purchasers upload a receipt to its Family Rewards site.

Receipts must be uploaded within 30 days of purchase. Kellogg’s will donate up to a total of $140,000 to GLAAD as part of the campaign.

We’re sure protest group One Million Moms will be choking over their breakfast bowls…

