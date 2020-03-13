Gay adult film performer Sebastian Young shot dead following high-speed chase

Joshua Noles, aka Sebastian Young, the long-time gay adult film performer and convicted sex offender, was shot dead by police on Wednesday following a high-speed car chase south of Jacksonville, Florida. Noles, who was armed, eventually crashed his car into a parked, empty school bus, resulting in a shootout with police that took his life. He was 37 years old.
According to the St. John’s County Sheriff’s office, and reported by adult blog SUGP (link work un-friendly, but you’re probably working from home today anyway), Noles kicked off the pursuit when he failed to stop during a traffic infraction.
Instead, he led officers on a high-speed chase that included driving into oncoming traffic, bursting through fences onto private property and driving across residents’ yards. After he finally crashed into the bus, he fled his car with a handgun and started firing at officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Luckily, no one else was injured during the dangerous event.
Noles worked for several gay adult studios over the years, though his career came to a definitive halt after his last stint in prison, when studios refused to hire him back.
That could have something to do with the fact that he spent two years in prison for assaulting an elderly person over the age of 65, or his nearly dozen arrests involving sex offenses and drug, DUI, burglary, domestic abuse and traffic charges.
7 Comments
truthseeker
More trash off the street
Chrisk
Suicide by cop.
Hdtex
Human garbage
benmiles
Blackzelda
I use to watch all his videos he was at least good at getting me off. So sad he couldn’t get his life together.
justgeo
was handsome for a bit but wtf?
jayceecook
This guy was always going to end up like this. You can’t blame porn. His life was just one long rap sheet from a very young age. And these weren’t just minor offensives. What he did to his 5 year old daughter is inhumane. I don’t ever wish people dead or celebrate their passing. I won’t in this case either but I will say I’m not sure many will shed a tear now that he’s gone. Maybe his parents or siblings if they were ever involved in his life.