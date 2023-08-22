Gay influencer is livid for having to treat the rash on his sweaty abs… with vaginal cream?

For social media influencer Joel Wood, the only thing more irritating that the itchy skin rash on his stomach is soothing it with an ointment made specifically for vaginas.

Wood has over 80K subscribers on YouTube, 400K TikTok followers and more than 155K on Instagram. He’s also the boyfriend of former British rugby player Keegan Hirst.

Wood shared the woes of his skin calamity in a video where he explained how he suffers from a fungal infection on his belly and can only find relief using a vaginal ointment.

“I’m not sure if I should share this with you guys but I am because I’m an open book,” he began his “embarrassing” rant.

After explaining that his rash is similar to thrush, Wood disclosed his latest flare up occurred on his “sweaty tummy” after doing a long hike over the weekend.

“I’ve come out in red spots,” he said. “The only thing that gets rid of it is Canesten.”

Canesten treats a broad range of fungal skin infections like ringworm, jock itch, fungal sweat rash and fungal rash and contains Clotrimazole, which is sold under the brand name Lotrimin in the US.

While it may sound like the makings of a sponsored post, he swore it was not and was motivated simply to air out his grievance for having to use the feminine product.

“I’m just telling you because Canesten is for vaginas only,” he said, before holding up the box and adding, “How do I know this? Because on the back it says for use in and round the vagina only.”

Now Wood’s issue is less with using a vaginal cream, and more with having to ask for a vaginal cream at the pharmacy. Although he does make the whole situation even more awkward by how he inquires about it at the store.

“I’m sick of going to the counter and saying ‘Can I have some vaginal cream? It’s for my mom.’ That’s weird!” he said.

Even after realizing he can make it less nerve-wracking by saying it’s for anyone other than his mother, Wood implores the development of a remedy that has a more universal appeal.

“They should invent a cream that’s called for a red spotty, sweaty tummy cream,” he continued. “I’m sick of using internal and external vaginal cream.”

While the entire rant was obviously made to get laughs from his audience, many offered up solutions to his anxiety-provoking situation.

“You don’t have to explain your purchase to the person at the store!” wrote one follower.

“You can grab any over the counter preparation that contains Clotrimazole – often marketed as anti-fungal cream (and does not specifically say Vaginal Thrush to preserve your masculinity),” a second quipped.

“I’m just wondering how you found out that the vaginal cream worked on your tummy,” a third responded.

While a fourth offered a different perspective that Wood probably never pondered.

“At least as a man you can get away with them thinking it’s for a woman in your life! Women buy it and they know our vajayjay is on fire 🔥!!!! There’s no saying it’s for my mom.”

