Gay influencer is livid for having to treat the rash on his sweaty abs… with vaginal cream?

For social media influencer Joel Wood, the only thing more irritating that the itchy skin rash on his stomach is soothing it with an ointment made specifically for vaginas.
Wood has over 80K subscribers on YouTube, 400K TikTok followers and more than 155K on Instagram. He’s also the boyfriend of former British rugby player Keegan Hirst.
Wood shared the woes of his skin calamity in a video where he explained how he suffers from a fungal infection on his belly and can only find relief using a vaginal ointment.
“I’m not sure if I should share this with you guys but I am because I’m an open book,” he began his “embarrassing” rant.
After explaining that his rash is similar to thrush, Wood disclosed his latest flare up occurred on his “sweaty tummy” after doing a long hike over the weekend.
“I’ve come out in red spots,” he said. “The only thing that gets rid of it is Canesten.”
Canesten treats a broad range of fungal skin infections like ringworm, jock itch, fungal sweat rash and fungal rash and contains Clotrimazole, which is sold under the brand name Lotrimin in the US.
While it may sound like the makings of a sponsored post, he swore it was not and was motivated simply to air out his grievance for having to use the feminine product.
“I’m just telling you because Canesten is for vaginas only,” he said, before holding up the box and adding, “How do I know this? Because on the back it says for use in and round the vagina only.”
Now Wood’s issue is less with using a vaginal cream, and more with having to ask for a vaginal cream at the pharmacy. Although he does make the whole situation even more awkward by how he inquires about it at the store.
“I’m sick of going to the counter and saying ‘Can I have some vaginal cream? It’s for my mom.’ That’s weird!” he said.
Even after realizing he can make it less nerve-wracking by saying it’s for anyone other than his mother, Wood implores the development of a remedy that has a more universal appeal.
“They should invent a cream that’s called for a red spotty, sweaty tummy cream,” he continued. “I’m sick of using internal and external vaginal cream.”
While the entire rant was obviously made to get laughs from his audience, many offered up solutions to his anxiety-provoking situation.
“You don’t have to explain your purchase to the person at the store!” wrote one follower.
“You can grab any over the counter preparation that contains Clotrimazole – often marketed as anti-fungal cream (and does not specifically say Vaginal Thrush to preserve your masculinity),” a second quipped.
“I’m just wondering how you found out that the vaginal cream worked on your tummy,” a third responded.
While a fourth offered a different perspective that Wood probably never pondered.
“At least as a man you can get away with them thinking it’s for a woman in your life! Women buy it and they know our vajayjay is on fire 🔥!!!! There’s no saying it’s for my mom.”
DBMC
That’s comedy.
ZzBomb
I had to unfollow that guy on social media. He shares way TMI about every little thing that pops in his head. I found him rather exhausting. Like the type of friend you only have over once in a blue moon b/c a little of them goes a very long way.
marylandlondon
Agree. I do wonder what these “influencers” will be doing in 10 years time…
CatholicXXX
That’s his brand. He has to make mountains out of ant hills because he has to keep releasing content. I think his primary demographic is women.
wikidBSTN
He’s the only person I have ever “unfollowed”. At first he seemed rather charming and amusing, but eventually it became clear that he is way too precious and he just came off as whiny and spoiled.
monty clift
Some of these TMI people must have a humiliation fetish.
Joshooeerr
He’s very cute, but not the brightest. His latest blog was a “digital detox” weekend away with the boyfriend – except he kept one phone on hand “for emergencies” and filmed so much of the weekend he posted three videos from it. Some detox.
marylandlondon
Wow what a life LOL
Brian
Fungi and bacteria are two completely different kinds of organisms. (A somewhat surprising discovery: Fungi are much more closely related to humans than they are to bacteria, or to plants!)
None of this needed to be a story. He’s just desperate for attention.
Rambeaux
Wow!
You sweat. You get a fungal rash. You put cream on it. It clears up. No reason to go all internet about it.
And if he is embarrassed to buy it, have a female friend go in and buy it.
PoetDaddy
The minute I hear or read the word “influencer,” I move on. I am NOT INTERESTED in these parasitic self-absorbed adolescents.
Man About Town
I completely agree. And check this out: a heard a young (I guess millenial) neighbor whine to his girlfriend “I can’t believe my mom said she won’t finance me anymore and that I need to get a real job. Doesn’t she know being an influencer is a real job?”
Sigh….kids these days…
Rank Amateur
Agreed. He might more accurately be described as a social media celebrity? entertainer? It’s debatable whether he actually influences anyone.
Claytonisahobo
Like the person in the article commented, there are other anti-fungal creams with the same ingredient that would work just as well. This guy is a Drama Queen.
Louis
Joel is hilarious. I follow him on IG and he’s hilarious.
The OTT-melodramatic-erratic-in your face style of his videos is his style and clearly many people love it. Maybe it’s because he’s a Brit and I’m a Brit – I just get that it’s his humour and not him being serious.
Steven R
I agree. I think he’s funny. I love his podcast with Keegan.
BrokebackBob
I think the insta-haters need to check out Joel’s YouTube channel before you make a final determination. I have followed him for quite some time on YouTube and I didn’t come to the same conclusion that you all did.