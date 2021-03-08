Gay journalist assaulted at Sydney Mardi Gras

Journalist Mark Reddie has gone public with what he characterizes as a “hate crime.” Last weekend, while attending Mardi Gras in Sydney, Australia, a group of men attacked Reddie and his friends by hurling eggs at them from a speeding car.

Reddie, who works as a reporter for ABC News, took to Twitter to share the story.

Walking home with a group of gay guys & a car drives by & the men inside throw cartons of eggs at us. The male occupants laughing as they sped off. Wow. If you think some eggs are going to rattle us, think again. You did not succeed. I truly hope you find happiness. That is all. — Mark Reddie (@ReddieNews) March 6, 2021

“Walking home with a group of gay guys and a car drives by and the men inside throw cartons of eggs at us,” Reddie tweeted. “The male occupants laughing as they sped off. Wow. If you think some eggs are going to rattle us, think again. You did not succeed. I truly hope you find happiness. That is all.”

Reddie also gave a statement to The Star Observer, in which he labeled the attack a “hate crime.”

“We were leaving a Mardi Gras party and there was a group of four of us,” he told the newspaper. “We were walking along Riley Street and a car screeched on its brakes and threw boxes of eggs at us. They sped off laughing. As we walked up the road, there were egg shells everywhere. Clearly they were targeting the LGBTQI community – gay hate crimes still exist.”

In a creepy twist, several of Reddie’s followers also reported similar attacks in the same area: getting pelted with eggs by a group of men in a speeding car.

Omg! This happened to us as well. Car drove past and threw a carton. Didn’t phase us as none of the eggs landed. Shit shots tbh — Eliot Hastie (@Hastie93) March 7, 2021

“Omg! This happened to us as well. Car drove past and threw a carton. Didn’t phase us as none of the eggs landed. Sh*t shots tbh,” tweeted user @Hastie93.

Remember lining up outside at The Greyhound and having all manner of things thrown at us. Didn’t work. Feel so sorry for them. — Not Cheryl Kernot (@notcherylkernot) March 7, 2021

“Remember lining up outside at The Greyhound and having all manner of things thrown at us,” said user @notcherylkernot. “Didn’t work. Feel so sorry for them.”

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade took place this past Sunday (March 7), and marked the city’s first major festival since lifting social distancing rules due to COVID-19.