Gay, male beauty influencer Bretman Rock graces cover of Playboy magazine

YouTuber and beauty influencer Bretman Rock, 23, dressed in the iconic bunny outfit, features on the October digital cover of Playboy magazine. He’s believed to be the first out, gay man to grace the cover of the magazine.

“For Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my brown people community and it’s all so surreal. A total ‘is this even fucking happening right now?’ type of vibe. And I’m so pretty,” said Rock on Instagram.



“Playboy has always been game-changing, forward-thinking, and progressive, and is positioning the bunny costume open to all genders and body-types, having Bretman as the forefront,” said the magazine in a statement.

As well as featuring Rock on the cover of its digital magazine, Playboy has also restocked its Bretman Rock T-shirt collaboration for a limited period.

Rock was born in 1998 in the Philippines. His family moved to Hawaii when he was seven years old. He found fame in 2015 when his makeup tutorials and funny videos began to go viral on YouTube and Vine.

He was the subject of his own MTV show, MTV Following: Bretman Rock, earlier this year, and a YouTube Originals series, 30 Days With: Bretman Rock. He’s won a clutch of influencer awards, and this is around the fifth magazine cover he’s shot this year, having also appeared on the front of NYLON Manila, Teen Vogue, King Kong, and Perfect.

