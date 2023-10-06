Gay nerds, silver foxes, failed Broadway stars & more: Four hilarious coming out stories to stream

Wade Briggs and Josh Thomas in “Please Like Me.” Image: Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

Next Wednesday, October 11 is National Coming Out Day. Coming out is a unique journey for anyone, and the days of a TV show or film showing the same old All-American jock coming out to his family at the climax of the story are over. These streaming picks include compelling characters who come out in wildly different ways, times, and ages.

Check out these coming out series and movies to stream this weekend.

Please Like Me

Creator Josh Thomas stars in this Australian dramedy series about “Josh,” a nerdy, sardonic, seemingly straight guy who is told he’s gay by his girlfriend (Caitlin Stasey) over a very expensive ice cream sundae. When Josh unexpectedly meets a cute guy, Geoffrey (Wade Briggs), he starts to realize he actually is gay. Over the course of four seasons, Josh finds and loses love multiple times, deals with his mentally ill mother (Debra Lawrance) and chaotic father (David Roberts), problematic best friend (Thomas Ward) and a host of other quirky characters. Please Like Me is a funny, heartbreaking, and ultimately hopeful series about coming out and coming of age.

Available to buy digitally on Apple TV, Amazon and Google Play.

Special

In this series created by and starring Ryan O’Connell, “Ryan” is a gay man experiencing independence and adulthood for the first time. Ryan, who was coddled by well-meaning but concerned mom Karen (the amazing Jessica Hecht), gets a job at a popular blog site and deals with being openly gay with cerebral palsy. In this series, Ryan struggles to reconcile being gay with having a disability, and initially tries to hide that he’s got cerebral palsy. It’s a funny, sweet series with a great message about self-acceptance.

Now streaming on Netflix.

Beginners

Mike Mills’ 2010 drama stars Christopher Plummer as Hal, a widower who comes out of the closet late in life to his son, Oliver (Ewan McGregor). Hal begins exploring what it means to be gay and even finds a younger boyfriend, Andy (Goran Višnjić) before falling ill with cancer and dying. The non-linear movie follows Oliver as he grieves for his father, flashing back to key moments in Hal’s later life. Beginners also features a strong turn by Mélanie Laurent, who plays Oliver’s love interest, and a hilarious and moving dog (played by canine actor Cosmo) who speaks to Oliver via subtitles.

Available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft, Redbox, DirecTV and Spectrum.

The Prom

Ignore James Corden’s cringey take on playing gay—this 2020 musical comedy, directed by Ryan Murphy, tells a sweet, melodic coming-out tale about two high school girls who just want to go to prom together. When failed Broadway stars—played Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and ugh, Corden—look for a charity cause to get them some good publicity, they learn about Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman), whose prom was canceled when she tried to bring a date (Ariana DeBose). This colorful and boppin’ musical is downright star-studded, with cameos and supporting turns by Tracey Ullman, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key and Mary Kay Place. Don’t let Corden’s attempt at playing gay deter you—The Prom is lovely.

Now streaming on Netflix.

The Kicker…

Make Elsa gay, you cowards! In this amazing take on Frozen 2, Saturday Night Live envisions ice queen Elsa (Kate McKinnon) coming out to her supportive sister (Cecily Strong) and brother-in-law (football star JJ Watt).