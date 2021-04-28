huh?

Gay reporter says people criticizing his thirst tweet about homophobic lawmaker are being homophobic

By

Well, this story took a turn we weren’t expecting.

Yesterday, Queerty reported on openly gay White House reporter Chris Johnson from the Washington Blade thirsting over vehemently antigay Sen. Josh Hawley on Twitter.

Pretty much everyone was confused by the tweet. We tried getting in touch with Johnson about it, but were unable to reach him.

Apparently, though, he saw our story and wasn’t happy because he shared it on Twitter along with caption: “There’s something homophobic about this post in a gay publication. Isn’t it part of the gay experience to pine after men who will never return those feelings, even ones who would vote against your rights?”

Huh?

It’s hard to tell whether Johnson is being serious or if this is his attempt at a joke. In either case, the response didn’t land well with, frankly, anyone…

We’d like to reiterate what we said yesterday when praised Johnson for his reporting. He does good work and has had to overcome many obstacles to get to where he is today. But his social media game is, um, a bit bewildering.

Chris, if you’re reading, and we think you might be, we’d still love to chat with you about all this. Give us a [email protected]!

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.