Gay reporter says people criticizing his thirst tweet about homophobic lawmaker are being homophobic

Well, this story took a turn we weren’t expecting.

Yesterday, Queerty reported on openly gay White House reporter Chris Johnson from the Washington Blade thirsting over vehemently antigay Sen. Josh Hawley on Twitter.

I’m on Capitol Hill and just saw Sen. Hawley walk by. His chest is so built you can see it protruding from underneath his suit. I’m sorry but it’s true. — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) April 26, 2021

Pretty much everyone was confused by the tweet. We tried getting in touch with Johnson about it, but were unable to reach him.

Apparently, though, he saw our story and wasn’t happy because he shared it on Twitter along with caption: “There’s something homophobic about this post in a gay publication. Isn’t it part of the gay experience to pine after men who will never return those feelings, even ones who would vote against your rights?”

There's something homophobic about this post in a gay publication. Isn't it part of the gay experience to pine after men who will never return those feelings, even ones who would vote against your rights?https://t.co/Mx6smR8pBF — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) April 27, 2021

Huh?

It’s hard to tell whether Johnson is being serious or if this is his attempt at a joke. In either case, the response didn’t land well with, frankly, anyone…

I didn’t know it was the gay experience to pine after racists. pic.twitter.com/271PYjexo7 — LiberalNotLoony️‍ (@Edwinw_1997) April 28, 2021

Please go to therapy. — Kodi Seaton (@StepToTheMic) April 27, 2021

why are you doubling down on this — Jrmy Dzn (@mrjeremydizon) April 28, 2021

It’s not homophobic. You posted something people found objectionable. A lot of us have *actually* been the target of homophobia. You were not. — Matthew of April (@TeachToAmerica) April 28, 2021

i got secondhand embarrassment reading this tweet — Brian M (@iambriian) April 27, 2021

I’ve never felt that, no — (@Devon_OnEarth) April 27, 2021

I mean, usually around college most gay people eventually realize that’s futile and just inflicting self-harm. So no. pic.twitter.com/t77xvQLu4G — ️‍ Still Jim (@CrazyJimP) April 28, 2021

girl what are you doing? I don’t think social media is for you — Paul (@sailorbluto) April 28, 2021

there’s nothing homophobic about thinking it’s weird to be hornt for average looking bigots. pic.twitter.com/konHluPb0G — Heauxletariat ️‍ ↙️↙️↙️ (@DerAnwalt83) April 28, 2021

it’s homophobic of you to have such awful taste in men that you’d tweet about josh hawley — Grossferatu: a Mitzi of horror (@mitzienscene) April 27, 2021

white gays once again doing all the wrong things. pic.twitter.com/4JvW97W5iR — Chachi Edwin Camacho (he/him) (@Chachi) April 28, 2021

Not part of a healthy gay experience. — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) April 27, 2021

We’d like to reiterate what we said yesterday when praised Johnson for his reporting. He does good work and has had to overcome many obstacles to get to where he is today. But his social media game is, um, a bit bewildering.

Chris, if you’re reading, and we think you might be, we’d still love to chat with you about all this. Give us a [email protected]!

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.