Gay scrooges, family shenanigans galore & more Christmas movies to stream this weekend

Make The Yuletide Gay

Think of this one as a lower budget, male precursor to Happiest Season. This 2009 comedy by Rob Williams stars Keith Jordan as Gunn, who brings his boyfriend, Nathan (Adamo Ruggiero of Degrassi fame) to meet his parents. Of course, Gunn is in the closet. Are you surprised? Make The Yuletide Gay is notable for its wacky characters and indie sensibility. If you really love it, you can read Williams’ novelization, which expands on the story, as well as a sequel novel that was originally intended to be a film.

Now streaming on Dekkoo. Available to rent or buy digitally on Apple TV and Amazon.

The B*tch Who Stole Christmas

In this 2021 drag queen-studded comedy directed by Don Scardino, Krysta Rodriguez plays Olivia, a journalist who heads to a small town that’s obsessed with Christmas to write a story. But once she’s there, she meets a group of insane women, all played by A-list drag stars including RuPaul, Jan Sport, Peppermint, Latrice Royale and many others, all bent on winning a crazy Christmas competition. Sitcom legend Anna Maria Horsford also stars in this absurd, zany comedy. And keep an eye out for cameos galore!

Now streaming on Paramount Plus. Available to rent or buy digitally Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.

Scrooge & Marley

What if Scrooge was a bitter old queen? That’s the question this 2012 film, directed by Richard Knight Jr. and Peter Neville, seeks to answer. Like the Charles Dickens classic, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to Ebenezer “Ben” Scrooge (David Pevsner). In this version of the story, Scrooge is visited by three spirits who help him revisit his painful past, including losing a loved one during the AIDS-ravaged 1980s; seeing what his life could be like in the present, peeking into his underpaid employee Bob’s (David Moretti) happy life with his partner; and a future in which the gay community he is part of doesn’t care that he’s dead. This low-budget film retains Dickens’ stirring message about the power of love, and has some excellent performances. Oh, and Bruce Vilanch plays Fezziwig!

Now streaming on Tubi, Here TV and Amazon Freevee.

The Kicker…

Single All the Way was a fairly high-profile release in 2021, with fun performances by Jennifer Coolidge and Michael Urie. But we all know Trixie and Katya can be tough critics. See what they thought of this overly earnest movie.