Gay superheroes, dysfunctional surrogates & more unconventional family movies to stream this weekend

Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli in ‘The Old Guard.’ Image: Netflix

Queer people often have to find a chosen family, whether it’s because they’re rejected by their parents and relatives, or to find community. These streaming picks are all about unconventional and often dysfunctional queer people who all have one thing in common: they love and support each other like they’re family. Just bring a hankie, because some of them are guaranteed to make you cry.

Read on for movies about chosen families to stream this weekend.

The Kids Are All Right

Lisa Cholodenko’s 2010 comedy stars Julianne Moore and Annette Bening as a lesbian couple, Jules and Nic, who have two teens conceived via surrogacy, Joni and Laser (the talented Mia Wasikowska and Josh Hutcherson, who’s recently grown into heartthrob territory). When the kids decide to look up their sperm donor, Paul (Hulk daddy Mark Ruffalo), the family is thrown into all sorts of chaos, from the teens rebelling to Nic and Jules’ marriage being tested big time. The Kids Are All Right challenges the norms of a nuclear family with its characters’ unique takes on parenting and features strong performances from its principal cast.

Now streaming on Pluto TV.

The Old Guard

A 2020 superhero movie not set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or whatever DC universe is canon this week, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard stars Charlize Theron as Andy, the leader of a group of centuries-old mercenaries with regenerative powers. Because of their age and powers, the group is like an unconventional family, with queer themes galore, including a passionate relationship between heroes Joe (Marwan Kenzari) and Nicky (Luca Marinelli). The Old Guard is a refreshing take on the superhero genre that feels a bit like what The Eternals should have been.

Now streaming on Netflix.

Any Day Now

This 2012 drama directed by Travis Fine and starring out icon Alan Cumming and Garret Dillahunt is inspired by the true story of a drag queen who took in a disabled boy and raised him. In the 1970s, Rudy (Cumming) sees that his drug-addicted neighbor has seemingly abandoned her son, Marco (Isaac Leyva), who has down syndrome. He and partner Paul take him in. While Rudy and Paul give Marco a good life, authorities step in and insist that a gay couple can’t look after him. Just keep in mind that Any Day Now has a tragic and dark ending, with a devastating performance by Cumming.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Hoopla, Tubi, Kanopy, Crackle, Dekkoo, Fandor and Plex.

Breakfast with Scot

Directed by Laurie Lynd, this sweet 2007 comedy stars Tom Cavanagh and Ben Shenkman as Eric and Sam, a couple whose lives are turned upside down when Sam’s brother’s stepson, Scot (Noah Bernett), is basically dropped on their doorstep. Scot is clearly a queer kid, who loves musicals and dancing, but Eric and Sam, concerned with keeping up their own heteronormative appearances, try to get him interested in hockey. Ultimately, Eric and Sam learn to accept Scot’s quirks and love him for who he is, learning to tolerate themselves more, too.

Now streaming on HereTV. Available to rent digitally on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu and Spectrum.

The Kicker

Meeting your partner’s family for the first time can be scary under the best of circumstances, but what happens when your boyfriend’s parents literally want to make out with you? In this iconic SNL sketch, Andy Samberg is just a little too close to his family when he introduces them to boyfriend Taran Killam.