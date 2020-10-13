oh no she didn't

Gay Twitter tears into Amy Coney Barrett after she implies being gay is a choice

During her confirmation hearing this morning, SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett implied that being gay is a choice when she repeatedly used the antiquated term “sexual preference” to dodge questions about marriage equality.

Asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein about whether she shares the same homophobic beliefs as her legal mentor, the late Antonin Scalia, Barrett refused to answer the question, then said:

Senator, I have no agenda and I do want to be clear that I have never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference and would not ever discriminate on the basis of sexual preference. Like racism, I think discrimination is abhorrent. On the questions of law, however, I just, because I’m a sitting judge and because you can’t answer questions without going through the judicial process, can’t give answers to those very specific questions.

According to GLAAD’s official Media Reference Guide:

The term “sexual preference” is typically used to suggest that being lesbian, gay or bisexual is a choice and therefore can and should be “cured.” Sexual orientation is the accurate description of an individual’s enduring physical, romantic and/or emotional attraction to members of the same and/or opposite sex and is inclusive of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, as well as straight men and women.

Gay Twitter was not having any of Barrett’s coded “sexual preference” nonsense.

In addition to frequently citing Scalia as one of her greatest influencers and using terms like “sexual preference” when talking about LGBTQ people, Barrett has close ties to the antigay hate group Alliance Defending Freedom, where she has given five paid speeches over the past decade. The group’s leader, Michael Farris, attended her nomination ceremony on September 26 that resulted in several members of the White House, including Donald Trump, contracting coronavirus.

