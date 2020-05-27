Gay Twitter is at war over Lady Gaga’s song “Rain on Me” and it’s getting vicious

It’s been five days since Lady Gaga released her latest single “Rain on Me” featuring Ariana Grande and already the song has been streamed over 10.2 million times on Spotify and its accompanying music video has garnered over 53 million views on YouTube.

The bop, which sounds tailor made for the gay bars, will appear on Lady Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio album Chromatica, out Friday.

Despite being a bona fide hit on the charts, the single seems to have fans deeply divided. Some can’t get enough of it. Others are less enthused. And now, a bitter feud has broken out between the two sides on Twitter.

Of course, there are many fans who absolutely adore the song…

The gays when they first hear Rain On Me irl in the club après pandem pic.twitter.com/Z3A3jxK6Jx — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) May 27, 2020

“Rain On Me” is a thriving gay bar converted into audio form. — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) May 22, 2020

literally sweating from dancing so much to Rain On Me!!!!! the gays are thriving!!!! — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) May 22, 2020

Every gay when “Rain on me” dropped pic.twitter.com/7Jl5PM1iI1 — Matt (@matt12wheeler) May 27, 2020

You know? I’m okay with being a basic gay. Life is so shitty, I want something to be excited about. *plays Rain On Me for the 3,762nd time* — Josh Hall (@joshwillhall) May 22, 2020

And then there are those who are, shall we say, underwhelmed by it…

I really tried. I don’t like “Rain on Me” . I’ll cancel myself before y’all do it for me 🥴 pic.twitter.com/omvGRQNqdJ — KingP™️ ig: iammikey___ (@iammikey____) May 23, 2020

Getting ready for all the backlash for saying I don’t like Rain on Me pic.twitter.com/TYlO96x80h — KXVIN (@kxvnsms) May 22, 2020

Rain On Me is white gay twink club music. Miss me with it! pic.twitter.com/5NjsmqseUP — zay. (@huyaaz) May 26, 2020

The gays who secretly hate Rain on Me: pic.twitter.com/F1Jsm7bZa1 — may 29 a cultural reset (@kelanocyte) May 22, 2020

I didn’t like stupid love and I don’t like rain on me I’m really starting to feel like I’m not gonna like this new album :^( pic.twitter.com/5iNF8S18Ny — 🧸 (@3vilputa) May 22, 2020

Me pretending to like RAIN ON ME because i don’t want to lose my Little Monster mutuals pic.twitter.com/3wrJ8uLy7z — Ａｄｉｌ (@KilledByTheFame) May 27, 2020

“I wish the gay clubs were open so I could dance to rain on me 😩” The dancing: pic.twitter.com/23NHAVa4Ab — Miss Coochie Baby (@edqueermarisgay) May 24, 2020

I’m not loving Rain on Me. Am I not gay anymore? ☹️ — Charniss Everbitch (@chareeuh) May 22, 2020

And then there are those who have zero tolerance for anyone who doesn’t like the song…

when i hear someone saying they don’t like rain on me pic.twitter.com/DA250xnqPw — anthony (@pityanthony) May 25, 2020

Sorry but if you don’t like Rain On Me you’re a tasteless rat. pic.twitter.com/q5xX4cRDvE — Gaganás (@SugarGagaMagik) May 22, 2020

if you don’t like rain on me. ur literally mental — REQUEST RAIN ON ME ☔️ ② (@amenenigma) May 22, 2020

If you don’t like Rain On Me keep that to yourself that shits embarrassing — Mark (@MarkUnderYou) May 22, 2020

Gays making sure everyone knows they don’t like Rain on Me pic.twitter.com/sZNM1b0ml3 — 🐝 STREAM RAIN ON ME 🌧️ (@thesingincub) May 22, 2020

I don’t have time for people lying and saying they don’t like Rain on Me. Instant block. — Riley (@rileypolmanteer) May 26, 2020

Oh you don’t like rain on me? pic.twitter.com/Whe2t4m4bt — Ms Thahomies (@gay4pray) May 26, 2020

People who think Rain On Me isn’t excellent honestly disgust me, like you don’t deserve ears if you’re not going to use them properly, bye — the dagger in gaga’s leg during rain on me (@dcagiunta) May 22, 2020

Twitter gays calling #RainOnMe “fine” are joyless contrarians who came out as gay but not “GAY, gay” — thank you for your endlessly unsolicited takes on everything popular. I hope this quality about you helps you find a meaningful relationship someday. Xx -Bitter Kindness Punk 😘 — Dave Mizzoni (@davemizzoni) May 24, 2020



What do you think of “Rain on Me”? Sound off in the comments section below.