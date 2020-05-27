deep divide

Gay Twitter is at war over Lady Gaga’s song “Rain on Me” and it’s getting vicious

It’s been five days since Lady Gaga released her latest single “Rain on Me” featuring Ariana Grande and already the song has been streamed over 10.2 million times on Spotify and its accompanying music video has garnered over 53 million views on YouTube.

The bop, which sounds tailor made for the gay bars, will appear on Lady Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio album Chromatica, out Friday.

Despite being a bona fide hit on the charts, the single seems to have fans deeply divided. Some can’t get enough of it. Others are less enthused. And now, a bitter feud has broken out between the two sides on Twitter.

Of course, there are many fans who absolutely adore the song…

And then there are those who are, shall we say, underwhelmed by it…

And then there are those who have zero tolerance for anyone who doesn’t like the song…


What do you think of “Rain on Me”? Sound off in the comments section below.