George Santos’ Thanksgiving plans spark backlash on social media

Rep. George Santos (Photo: US Gov.)

A tweet from George Santos, in which he talked about feeling vulnerable and emotional at Thanksgiving, has prompted a brutal reaction online.

The scandal-hit gay congressman from New York said yesterday on X: “During the holidays I get emotional.

“I miss my family being together around the dinner table to celebrate the festivities with our loved ones. As we get older we brake [sic] off and start our own tradition leading us in separate directions,” Santos said.

“This year I’ve decided I want to give back and go serve the less fortunate and show them there is still love in the world. We have allowed to [sic] much to divide us as a nation, let’s overcome that by finding more ways to unite us.”

Santos did not offer any more details about how he plans to help the needy. He did not use his platform to highlight any particular nonprofits.

Thanksgiving can definitely be tough for some people and not everyone has family – biological or chosen – to share it with. It’s also applaudable that anyone should want to do charitable work over the holidays.

However… this is George Santos we’re talking about. And the reaction online was, well, somewhat skeptical.

Just think of it, when you're in prison, you will have a whole new family to celebrate with. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 22, 2023

Don't worry, your new prison family is going to show you so much love, you'll never feel lonely again — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) November 22, 2023

You want to 'give back'? Give back the money you stole. #Santos4Prison — Lawrence Goldman (@Sabra_Security) November 22, 2023

I love this mentality , George. Perhaps your voting record should be more representative of this equity focused ideology? — liam (@LWalshNHL) November 22, 2023

Maybe you could, I don’t know.. donate to a veteran whose beloved dog is dying from cancer? — Michelle (@MichelleLCSWR) November 22, 2023

I thought you spent it all on onlyfans? 🤔 — Rob Douche (@MRHOUSE55) November 22, 2023

Santos is facing 23 federal charges relating to wire fraud, money laundering, and using credit card donations for personal gain. He denies the charges.

His House colleagues referred him to the Ethics Committee earlier this year. Last week it issued a damning, 56-page summary which many believe will prompt another attempt by lawmakers to get him ejected from Congress after the Thanksgiving break.

The committee’s findings include numerous expenses not filed with the Federal Election Commission. These included money spent on Botox, spa stays, and OnlyFans subscriptions. Several expenses were racked up in Las Vegas at a time when Santos told his staff he was on honeymoon. Another $6,000 went on Ferragamo products.

Santos has already said he does not plan to run again for re-election in 2024.