Get to know ‘Euphoria’ & ‘Hunger Games’ star Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer is an American actress and model.

Schafer gained prominence in the LGBTQ community due to her work as an advocate. She made her acting debut in 2019’s Euphoria – a streaming series produced by HBO. Right now, her fans are taking in her appearance in the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Born in New Jersey, Schafer protested against the Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act that was enforced in North Carolina when she was only in high school.That helped her make it into the 2017 “21 Under 21” list of Teen Vogue.

Hunter Schafer at a glance

Birthday: December 31, 1998

Height: 5 feet 1 inch (1.78 meters)

Nationality: American

Current City: Brooklyn, New York

How did Hunter Schafer become famous

Hunter Schafer’s path to fame started as a model. Over the span of her modeling career, Schafer modeled for some of the world’s most well-known brands and luxury fashion houses such as Dior, Gucci, Prada, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Her modeling prowess was noticed by the creators of Euphoria, where she went on to make her acting debut as a Jules, a trans character in the show, in 2019. Despite the rave reviews, she was not included in the nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Critics suggested that Schafer was excluded simply because she is a transgender woman.

Hunter has a lot to be proud of in her young career

Apart from starring as Jules in Euphoria, Hunter Schafer has also voice-acted for the 2021 Japanese movie Belle. She has also worked in post-production and as a music video director. Additionally, she wrote the episode of Euphoria titled “F*** Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob”.

Hunter Schafer has already achieved a lot in her career despite her youth, primarily due to her stellar performance in Euphoria. The performance earned her nominations for the Best Actor award at the 2020 Shorty Awards and the 2020 GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics Awards.

Hunter Schafer livestreams transphobic bouncer and now he’s looking for a new job

In 2021, her writing efforts in Euphoria earned her a nomination for Best Writing for a Drama Series at the International Online Cinema Awards (INOCA). She was also nominated for the Best Kiss award (shared with Dominic Fike) at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Hunter Schafer is trans

Hunter Schafer is a trans woman. She has been open about it in her interviews, stating that she was able to come to terms with her gender identity due to the internet. She learned about the transition timelines of other trans individuals through social media platforms and YouTube. Her transition took place when she was in the ninth grade, shortly after she was diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

In a 2019 interview, Schafer revealed that she was close to being what people generally refer to when they use the term “lesbian.” This was followed by a tweet in December 2021 with a further clarification that Hunter is “bi or pan or something.” In February 2022, news emerged that Schafer was dating Dominic Fike, her co-star in Euphoria.

In August 2022, Schafer made headlines for the wrong reasons after she liked and commented on a post on Instagram. The post laid the blame for negative legislation and social attitudes towards the trans community at the feet of nonbinary individuals. The fact that she liked and commented on the post resulted in a backlash from both trans and queer advocates and fans. They suggested that Schafer’s positive response to the post was an endorsement of transmedicalism.

However, Schafer responded to the backlash and clarified that she does not hate nonbinary people. She also denied being a transmedicalist. She stated that the fact that binary trans women turn to sex work for the sake of their survival needs to be evaluated.

The bottom line

At only 23 years old, Hunter Schafer a household name.

Sure, the August 2022 Instagram post news may have turned a few advocates and fans against her. However, the fact is that she is one of the few people in the mainstream who dares to speak up for LGBTQ+ rights. She is symbolic of the young generation that isn’t afraid to identify and express their gender and sexuality.

