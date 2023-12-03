Gleb Savchenko’s shower, Cher’s secret sauce, & the ‘Saltburn’ house rules

Relive the queer magic of Ricky Martin and Rosie O’Donnell’s 1999 closeted gay Christmas collab, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Usher gave praise.
@bishopoldes
So honored.🙏🏽 Before he finished performing, this happen last night unexpectedly at the Usher Show in Las Vegas.🔥♬ Good Good – Usher & 21 Savage & Summer Walker
David Archuleta covered a hickey.
@davidarchie
All i can say to that walgreens employee is you saved me today♬ original sound – David Archuleta
Cher stopped time.
@todayshow #Cher talks about her iconic song “Believe” turning 25 years old, and her thoughts on aging and entering her 70s. #TODAYShow ♬ original sound – TODAY Show
Gus Constantellis came out to his dad.
@queerty Queer comedian Gus Constantellis' coming out story to his father is sure to make you LOL today. #QueertyClassics #QueertyLol #ComingOutStory #LGBTQ ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Tyler Hendricks and Gabriel Drummond spent Thanksgiving in paradise.
@tylerandgabriel
Thanksgiving was a little different this year♬ original sound – Tyler & Gabriel
Saltburn listed the house rules.
@mgmstudios Make yourself right at home in #Saltburn… ♬ original sound – MGM Studios
Gleb Savchenko put himself on a towel.
@glebsavchenkoofficial
🔥 SHOP MY MERCH NOW 🔥 My fans have shown me so much love over the years, so this holiday season I’m giving you some love back. Introducing the Caliente! Towel AND Limited Edition Towel featuring yours truly, your favorite plus 1 poolside – click the link in bio It’s the hottest stocking stuffer and the hottest gift for under your Christmas tree. Can’t wait to see you with the Caliente! Towel lounging around the world. xx♬ Sexyback – Countdown Singers
Bolin made sushi at home.
@lamchopt 🍣🍣🍣🍣 #sushi #homemadesushi #gaysian #gay #dadbodszn ♬ Paint The Town Red (Instrumental) – Doja Cat
The Old Gays praised a younger generation.
@queerty @theoldgays share what they love about younger generations on the #TodayShow. 🌈 #theoldgays #lgbtq #oldgays ♬ original sound – Queerty*
And Bradley Alagna paid his rent.
@baddie.brad
One of my favorite videos to make! November FLEW! Thanks for watching 🙂♬ Fukashigi no Carte Lofi Hiphop (Bunny Girl Senpai) – bvyunx
