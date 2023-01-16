GOP House candidate says “homosexuals are dealing with high gas prices” too

Leon Benjamin Sr. (Photo: Twitter)

A GOP candidate for the US House was challenged over his views on LGBTQ people on yesterday’s The Sunday Show on MSNBC.

Virginia’s 4th Congressional District is holding an election after Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin died less than a month after his reelection in November’s midterm election.

Republican Leon Benjamin Sr. is up against Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan for the seat.

Leon Benjamin is a pastor. In a 2011 Facebook posting, he urged people to “Bring you sick, disease, gay, homosexual, lesbian, transvestite, bipolar, alcoholic, drug addiction friends and love ones!!!!!!!!!!” to a church event.

MSNBC journalist Jonathan Capehart quizzed Benjamin about the Facebook posting. Benjamin is running on a promise to “stop division and hate from destroying America.”

“You started this conversation by saying you were ‘running to be a bridge’,” Capehart asked.. “You used the word unity. How is that being a bridge? How is that being a unifier for the 4th Congressional District of Virginia, that most likely has LGBTQ people in that district?”

Benjamin disagreed with Capehart’s analysis.

“I think you’re looking at it in a different way,” he responded.

“I think the LGBTQ are all facing high gas prices. I don’t think we should marginalize one group of people and use it for political gain. I think that the LGBTQ and the homosexuals are dealing with high gas prices, inflation, the high crime, the education. I think all of us are dealing with issues, and we shouldn’t marginalize them, and I think my compassion really shows strong enough.”

Capehart responded, “as an out, gay, married man, I have a hard time finding compassion in that 2011 Facebook post.”

Benjamin then invited Capehart to come to his church, adding “I will not marginalize you.”

Virginia’s election

The election takes place on February 21.

Leon Benjamin ran as the GOP candidate against Donald McEachin last November. He took 36% of the vote against McEachin’s 64%. McLellan is predicted to win for the Democrats next month. If so, she will become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

In another part of their interview, Capehart asked Benjamin if he would concede if he lost the election. Benjamin refused to answer the question, instead complaining about McLellan not debating with him.