GOP Rep. Steve Scalise cannot be happy about why he’s trending on Twitter today

Americans have a lot to be outraged over. A nightmarish initial federal response to the pandemic and the Capitol insurrection immediately come to mind. Or, according to Rep. Steve Scalise, democracy?
The noted antigay Republican from Louisiana fired off a tweet Wednesday night after the House passed the For the People Act, a sweeping bill that seeks to affect campaign finance, voting and ethics laws.
The bill would expand early voting, initiate automatic voter registration nationwide and restore the voting rights of the formerly incarcerated, among other things.
Scalise shared his hot take:
“Every single American should be OUTRAGED by this:
Democrats just voted to ban voter ID nationwide and force every state to permanently expand mail-in voting.”
Every single American should be OUTRAGED by this:
Democrats just voted to ban voter ID nationwide and force every state to permanently expand mail-in voting.
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 4, 2021
Well, as it turns out, every American is not outraged by the prospect of the government making it easier to vote. Imagine that.
Scalise’s tweet invited immediate response, causing the word “OUTRAGED” to trend on Twitter.
Here’s what folks are saying:
Every single Aerican is outraged at YOU. You want to prevent people from voting. "Voter ID" is a barrier, and you know it; ballots are completely identified and crosschecked with bar codes. Mail-in voting is completely safe. You know that too. Stop trying to harm America.
— Dr. Ohm ?? (@HereToRebuild) March 4, 2021
Steve Scalise is OUTRAGED by democracy. The GOP is literally trying to CANCEL our Democracy.#CancelCulture
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 4, 2021
I'm good with that.
I'm outraged that Georgia passed a law to arrest people for handing out water to voters who are waiting in line.
— ? ????? ??? ??? ™ (@TheDrunkenMick) March 4, 2021
Every American should be outraged by the GOP wanting to make voting as difficult as possible for working people. You don't want people to vote Steve, you want YOUR people to vote – – white, privileged, elitist.
— Lisa Guest (@LisaGWearsAMask) March 4, 2021
4 American deaths in Benghazi.
GOP outrage.
16 investigations.
COVID deaths?
510,000.
No GOP outrage, no investigations.
Craven assholes.#March4th #QAnonCult #March4th #thursdayvibes #stockmarketcrash QAnon Shaman Every American OUTRAGED Neanderthal Former Trump Flynn pic.twitter.com/MR8qNUBtJN
— Steve Rustad (@SteveRustad1) March 4, 2021
I’m outraged you incited an insurrection on the Capitol and keep fanning the flames. Then using those lies to suppress the vote. That’s what I’m outraged about.
— Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) March 4, 2021
Psssst. Hey, @SteveScalise:
Americans should be OUTRAGED that the GOP OPPOSES a bill that 67% of them support, including 57% (!) of Republicans. People *like* mail-in voting, curbing the influence of dark money & holding officials accountable for abuses of power.
/end TED talk. https://t.co/xjjHYbYTJr pic.twitter.com/x1OCsH89Wt
— Nick Knudsen ?? (@NickKnudsenUS) March 4, 2021
Getting tired of politicians telling me what I should be OUTRAGED by. I can figure that out on my own. And I'll tell you what I'm OUTRAGED by. The events of January 6, 2021 and the Capitol Insurrection. I'm OUTRAGED by the insurrectionists & those who provided them with support. https://t.co/g2sjnzzPc2
— Colin P. Clarke (@ColinPClarke) March 4, 2021
I am #outraged that it's really ok for Republicans to try and disenfranchise whole cities of Black folk and we just move on because they were unsuccessful? The issue is they tried voter nullification & racism on a national scale.
The Republican party is a racist party. pic.twitter.com/hmw9rQBIcB
— Jon Smyth (@JonSmyth01) March 4, 2021
5 Comments
Monkey1
How is voter ID a barrier to vote? Don’t tell me there are people with no ID running around.
Cam
1. Any time Republicans have claimed there is voter fraud, none has been found.
2. It is unconstitutional to have a “Poll Tax”, anything that would cost money to be able to cast a vote. I.Ds cost money. And funny enough whenever Democrats have introduced a bill to make state IDs free, Republicans have voted against it because the GOP keep wanting to be able to cry about voter ID laws.
But you already knew that, you’re the same old right wing, anti-LGBTQ troll.
renzinthewoods
Generally the urban working poor change their residence more frequently, cannot get time off from work to stand in line at the Secretary of States office, and may not be able to afford the fees involved. Further, post 911, obtaining State ID often involves providing copies of birth certificates, social security cards, etc. all which require taking further time off to obtain, all for the sole purpose of having the correct ID in order to vote. All that should be required is your voter registration card. I work at a clinic on the West Side of Chicago and serve the urban poor. I know from experience that these individuals struggle to maneuver through bureaucracy. The goal is NOT to prevent voter fraud which does not exist to any significant degree, but rather to create a barrier so that poor folk just give up and don’t vote.
jayceecook
While I typically don’t have a problem with voter IDs the rest of the stuff he’s angry about is absurd. I’ve worked for my county’s BOE. I worked with the voting machines. I’ve seen the areas where fraud could happen. Rarely is it ever with American voters or poll workers. Why do you think Trump called Georgia’s Secretary of State? It’s the higher-ups that can (theoretically) “fix” things.
Honestly, voting by mail is the safest, surest, and easiest way to vote. Which is why Republicans don’t like it. Having worked with those as well I can tell you states would probably save a lot of money if they went with a primarily mail in system. Aren’t Republicans supposed to be about reducing government “waste”?
tjack47
It will take voters who can more freely vote, for the GOP to understand that they are so tone deaf, so out of touch, so far behind by kowtowing to Trumpsters for them to eventually realize their party is split and dead. They have 3 factions: establishment conservatives, moderates and the Trump voters who haven’t been able to pry their lips from his ass. My fervent hope is he will become irrelevant.