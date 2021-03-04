Outraged

GOP Rep. Steve Scalise cannot be happy about why he’s trending on Twitter today

Americans have a lot to be outraged over. A nightmarish initial federal response to the pandemic and the Capitol insurrection immediately come to mind. Or, according to Rep. Steve Scalise, democracy?

The noted antigay Republican from Louisiana fired off a tweet Wednesday night after the House passed the For the People Act, a sweeping bill that seeks to affect campaign finance, voting and ethics laws.

The bill would expand early voting, initiate automatic voter registration nationwide and restore the voting rights of the formerly incarcerated, among other things.

Scalise shared his hot take:

“Every single American should be OUTRAGED by this:

Democrats just voted to ban voter ID nationwide and force every state to permanently expand mail-in voting.”

Well, as it turns out, every American is not outraged by the prospect of the government making it easier to vote. Imagine that.

Scalise’s tweet invited immediate response, causing the word “OUTRAGED” to trend on Twitter.

Here’s what folks are saying: