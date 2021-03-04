GOP Rep. Steve Scalise cannot be happy about why he’s trending on Twitter today

Americans have a lot to be outraged over. A nightmarish initial federal response to the pandemic and the Capitol insurrection immediately come to mind. Or, according to Rep. Steve Scalise, democracy?

The noted antigay Republican from Louisiana fired off a tweet Wednesday night after the House passed the For the People Act, a sweeping bill that seeks to affect campaign finance, voting and ethics laws.

The bill would expand early voting, initiate automatic voter registration nationwide and restore the voting rights of the formerly incarcerated, among other things.

Scalise shared his hot take:

“Every single American should be OUTRAGED by this:

Democrats just voted to ban voter ID nationwide and force every state to permanently expand mail-in voting.”

Every single American should be OUTRAGED by this: Democrats just voted to ban voter ID nationwide and force every state to permanently expand mail-in voting. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 4, 2021

Well, as it turns out, every American is not outraged by the prospect of the government making it easier to vote. Imagine that.

Scalise’s tweet invited immediate response, causing the word “OUTRAGED” to trend on Twitter.

Here’s what folks are saying:

Every single Aerican is outraged at YOU. You want to prevent people from voting. "Voter ID" is a barrier, and you know it; ballots are completely identified and crosschecked with bar codes. Mail-in voting is completely safe. You know that too. Stop trying to harm America. — Dr. Ohm ?? (@HereToRebuild) March 4, 2021

Steve Scalise is OUTRAGED by democracy. The GOP is literally trying to CANCEL our Democracy.#CancelCulture — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 4, 2021

I'm good with that. I'm outraged that Georgia passed a law to arrest people for handing out water to voters who are waiting in line. — ? ????? ??? ??? ™ (@TheDrunkenMick) March 4, 2021

Every American should be outraged by the GOP wanting to make voting as difficult as possible for working people. You don't want people to vote Steve, you want YOUR people to vote – – white, privileged, elitist. — Lisa Guest (@LisaGWearsAMask) March 4, 2021

4 American deaths in Benghazi. GOP outrage. 16 investigations. COVID deaths? 510,000. No GOP outrage, no investigations. Craven assholes.#March4th #QAnonCult #March4th #thursdayvibes #stockmarketcrash QAnon Shaman Every American OUTRAGED Neanderthal Former Trump Flynn pic.twitter.com/MR8qNUBtJN — Steve Rustad (@SteveRustad1) March 4, 2021

I’m outraged you incited an insurrection on the Capitol and keep fanning the flames. Then using those lies to suppress the vote. That’s what I’m outraged about. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) March 4, 2021

Psssst. Hey, @SteveScalise: Americans should be OUTRAGED that the GOP OPPOSES a bill that 67% of them support, including 57% (!) of Republicans. People *like* mail-in voting, curbing the influence of dark money & holding officials accountable for abuses of power. /end TED talk. https://t.co/xjjHYbYTJr pic.twitter.com/x1OCsH89Wt — Nick Knudsen ?? (@NickKnudsenUS) March 4, 2021

Getting tired of politicians telling me what I should be OUTRAGED by. I can figure that out on my own. And I'll tell you what I'm OUTRAGED by. The events of January 6, 2021 and the Capitol Insurrection. I'm OUTRAGED by the insurrectionists & those who provided them with support. https://t.co/g2sjnzzPc2 — Colin P. Clarke (@ColinPClarke) March 4, 2021