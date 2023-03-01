This guy’s Britney-related story about trying to join the navy goes viral

A video posted online about one young man’s attempts to join the British Royal Navy has gone viral. It first found an audience on TikTok and then blew up on Instagram this week after being shared by another user.

The original video was shared by TikTok user Callum Formby. He recounted the time he made inquiries about signing up.

Formby says he forgot that his voicemail message at the time was a recording of Britney Spears. When the man from the Navy called him back, he was probably a little surprised to hear the message from Britney.

The navy representative leaves a voice reply saying, “Good afternoon Britney, this is a message for Callum. If you could just pass it on to him, to A) Change his voicemail, and B) If he can get in touch with the Royal Navy, that’ll be most appreciated. Bye now.”

Callum reveals, “They didn’t let me in.”

Related: Britney Spears just revealed horrifying details about her Vegas residency in since-deleted post

The video notched up almost a million views on TikTok.

“Oh navy navy, how was I supposed, to know…” quipped one user.

“How did he pass and not pass the vibe check at the same time 😭” said another.

It was also reshared to Instagram in the last few days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tesla Flex (Brandon) (@tesla.flexx)



“He was serving. Not in the Royal Navy…but still serving,” commented one person.

“Creds to the navy man for hearing it out and responding like that😝” said another amused viewer.

Following requests for the original voicemail message so that others can use it, Formby also posted it.

Queerty has reached out to Callum for comment and to find out what he’s up to these days, after his navy hopes were dashed.

Related: Navy officials take full responsibility for MASSIVE phallus