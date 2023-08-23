Gymnast Heath Thorpe talks pushing boundaries on the mat, his cat dad aesthetic & his kiki ball debut

Instagram

It’s been a whirlwind year for Heath Thorpe. The heartthrob Australian gymnast is his country’s reigning All-Around Champion and won the floor exercise at the most recent Oceania Championships. He rakes up medals and dazzles our eyes, with both his acrobatic routines and Adonis-like figure.

A favorite of Queerty readers, Thorpe publicly came out as gay when he was 18 years old, making him one of the few out male gymnasts in the world. On the mat, Thorpe enjoys defying convention, performing leaps and other dance moves that aren’t in the Code of Points.

While Thorpe is focused on championship success, his ultimate goal is opening up male gymnastics and creating the space for athletes to be more flamboyant.

“Artistry in the eyes of men’s gymnastics equals femininity and for some reason we see that as a bad thing,” he told Inside Gymnastics last year.

Thorpe’s artistry travels well beyond in the mat, in the form of his gender-bending wardrobe and colorful TikTok page. It’s fair to say the 22-year-old stud is well on his way to becoming a cultural sensation.

But even for an accomplished and confident gymnast, life isn’t linear. Thorpe’s Olympic dreams were dealt a blow earlier this summer, when he was conspicuously left off Australia’s World Championship roster. After unsuccessfully appealing the questionable decision, his eyes are now set on the World Challenge Cups in Turkey and Hungary, which are happening at the end of this month.

Queerty recently caught up with Thorpe before he heads off, and asked him about his expressive style, jaw-dropping fitness routine and his pending foray into Australia’s ballroom community. Here’s what he had to say…

QUEERTY: You’re an acrobat on the mat. How do you express yourself through your routines?

HEATH THORPE: Leaps and artistry are the main two forms of expression through my gymnastics. It is unique to myself as a gymnast and always gets an excitable reaction from the crowd. Otherwise, I am very deliberate in my skill choices–I enjoy having a unique catalogue of skills. I want people to be able to watch my routines and be able to identify my gymnastics from the rest of the field.

What do you love the most about gymnastics?

Probably the entirety of the process. Building from preseason all the way through to competition day is a huge task and one full of adversities. But that feeling of accomplishment and self-satisfaction makes it all worth it.

Looking at your Instagram page, one of the things I noticed is that you’re very fashionable, and not afraid to take risks with more gender neutral clothing. What inspires your personal style?

Queer folk and pioneers within the community, as well as my friends!

What is your fitness routine?

I am in the gymnastics gym around eight times a week–so you’re looking at two double session days and then the other days only the one afternoon session. That totals out to about 25 hours per week and then on top of that I do strength and conditioning in a “normal” gym two mornings a week for about two hours each session. Finally, physiotherapy once a week! Also, recently a little bit of yoga.

Your TikTok page is full of adorable cat videos. Explain your cat dad aesthetic?

Hmm… I imagine myself as one of those parents who believes their child cannot commit a single wrong. My cat is pretty much perfect–or at least in my eyes.

What music are you streaming these days?

Noname and Janelle Monáe are two of my most listened to artists right now.

What are the next steps in your appeal process?

Nothing, unfortunately. My focus now shifts to the World Challenge Cups in Turkey and Hungary, which I leave for this week. Then, I will stay in Europe for an extended time to compete in a German professional league and further train in Belgium ahead of the final 2024 Olympic qualification events.

What do you do for fun away from the mat?

I am always spending time with friends, and lately I have been enjoying attending balls and community training here in Sydney. I am considering debuting at a kiki ball–voguing–in the next year. But we will see! The ballroom community here is so incredibly welcoming, talented and inspirational.