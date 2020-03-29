Hilarious tweet reveals why gay video gamers always choose female characters

Attn: gaymers. Do you always opt for female video game avatars when you get the chance? Consider this tweet your validation.

Me choosing female characters in every video game pic.twitter.com/hCtKyZyB0b — ?hentai sensei (@lustforgay) May 15, 2018

The tweet quotes Deputy Raineesha Williams, Niecy Nash’s character in Reno 911!: “You can’t fight crime if you ain’t cute.”

And the Twitter user isn’t alone:

gay culture is always choosing the female characters in video games — Joe ????? (@JoeReadman) January 17, 2018

I knew i was gay back then because i always choose female characters in video games lol https://t.co/rVUHx8E3bG — Taylor Shift (@gaiusben_) January 18, 2020

Yes, I am a gay and yes I will play all female characters in a video games over male ones. pic.twitter.com/iuJ8t7N0in — iamBrandon (@iamBrandonTV) January 11, 2020

The straights do it, too, but for decidedly different reasons:

I was explaining why I always choose female characters in video games and now im lame apparently pic.twitter.com/f9sRb1GDJU — ? (@suprsamu) September 10, 2017

People always ask why I choose the female characters in video games. Psh, like I wanna look at some dudes ass the whole time. — Dustin Rumbaugh (@TKEThetDelt997) March 1, 2013

Sigh. But if straight folks’ (sometimes misguided) rationales for choosing lady video game characters can increase the demand for quality female representation in games, so much the better.