Hilarious tweet reveals why gay video gamers always choose female characters

Attn: gaymers. Do you always opt for female video game avatars when you get the chance? Consider this tweet your validation.

The tweet quotes Deputy Raineesha Williams, Niecy Nash’s character in Reno 911!: “You can’t fight crime if you ain’t cute.”

And the Twitter user isn’t alone:

The straights do it, too, but for decidedly different reasons:

Sigh. But if straight folks’ (sometimes misguided) rationales for choosing lady video game characters can increase the demand for quality female representation in games, so much the better.