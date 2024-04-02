Trans hockey star Harrison Browne blows past his fundraising goal & is ready to make his first film

Harrison Browne has reached his goal!

The out trans hockey star is moving forward with his short film, Pink Light, after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Browne set out to raise $25,772 for production costs by April 5, but has already reached $26,151.

Pretty soon, it will be time to make a movie!

“I’m absolutely blown away by the support and so excited to really bring this to life,” Browne told Queerty. “To reach this milestone with the help of my community (both hockey and film) means so much and to know people believe in my vision makes me feel ready to step into this new journey of filmmaking!”

Pink Light is a trans-positive short film that highlights the joys of transitioning. The main character, Scott, who’s played by Browne, travels back in time as his pre-transition self and takes viewers along for his life-saving journey.

A former hockey player, Scott gazes into a pink light in his apartment, and is transported back to a pivotal frat party, where he experiences male bonding for the first time.

“When I see trans characters written, it’s usually a trans character going through a transition at a younger time,” said Browne. “That younger character going through a transition is important, but I really just wanted to show a 30-year-old trans person just having a life, and having the transition not be part of their mind.

“I don’t really think about being trans anymore, only when it comes up.”

Browne made history in October 2016, when he became the first publicly out trans hockey player in North America. He was playing for the Buffalo Beauts of the then-National Women’s Hockey League at the time of his announcement.

“Beginning today – the start of the 2016-17 National Women’s Hockey League season – I’m making official what has been part of my life for a few years now,” Browne wrote for The Ice Garden. “I’m Harrison. I’m a ‘he.’ As in, ‘Harrison Browne made a good pass for the primary assist on that goal by the Beauts.’ Or, ‘He really lost his check on that one,’ haha.”

At the time, he told ESPN his announcement was a couple of years in the making.

“On the ice, when I put that equipment on, I’m a hockey player. I don’t think about who I’m playing with, I don’t think I’m playing with women. I don’t think I’m in the wrong body,” he said. “Off the ice, I felt more comfortable having my friends call me what I wanted to be called, referring to me with the pronouns that I wanted. If anything, my product on the ice was let loose and I could be myself.”

The Beauts went on to win the championship that season, prompting Browne to announce his retirement. But he returned to the ice the following year for the Metropolitan Riveters, feeling like he could be a valuable role model for trans youth.

And guess what?

He won another championship!

Following the victory, Browne declared victory for the LGBTQ+ community.

This one goes out to my LGBTQ family! You all have given me strength and courage to achieve my dreams as myself… And wow did those dreams ever come true. ???????? #HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/VV57ElwVaK — Harrison Browne (@Hbrowne24) March 27, 2018

One month later, Browne again announced his retirement, but this time for good. While he loved playing hockey, his pro sports career prohibited him from taking testosterone and fully transitioning.

That’s part of the conflict that Browne portrays in Pink Light. Scott is a hockey player as well.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about trans youth and sports, and the impact sports had in my life,” Browne told Queerty. “It made things easier for me, but it also made things hard, because I couldn’t physically transition. I was just thinking back to that version of myself that I felt badly on. It’s based on my college experience, and I remember thinking back to that version and feeling like ‘cringe.’ We all have that kind of feel about our younger selves at times.

“I just thought how much that younger version went through, being a Division 1 athlete, dealing with gender identity, dealing with growing up in a religious household, and just kind of had gratitude for this version of myself that brought me to where I am today. I’m 30 years old now, I’m physically transitioned. I’m in a new phase of my life, and I’ve just been practicing a lot of gratitude for that time. I’m thankful that version didn’t give up, and I really wanted to pay some tribute to that time in my life.”

In addition to Pink Light, Browne is co-writing a book with his sister, interviewing transgender people from all over the world. One of the interactions that most sticks with him is a conversation he had with a young trans hockey fanatic, who dreams of playing at Boston University, a Division 1 powerhouse.

After their conversation, Browne sent over one of his hockey jerseys, which is now hanging up on the boy’s wall.

“I just think having a positive role model, and seeing a blueprint for the future is so important,” he said. “If I had seen somebody like that when I was 12, it would’ve blown my mind,” he said.

These days, the events that blow Browne’s mind are the daily occurrences, such as wearing his favorite baseball hat or scootering around LA, where he relocated for the winter. He’s now presenting as the man he’s always felt like, just living his life.

“I think I’m five years on [testosterone] now–almost six, which is crazy–and I’m finding a lot more comfort in how I look now,” he said. “I feel like I look my age. I feel like I’m getting some legit facial hair that I have to shave every few days. There are moments when I see myself in the mirror having to do this. I think now that it’s become the norm, it’s not that it’s not still shiny, but it’s not as new. It’s those quiet moments of, “This is me, I’ve grown into the man I’ve always dreamed of.” It’s those little moments. I took a video of myself on a scooter yesterday in LA to show my partner–I was scootering around–and I looked at it and said, “That’s me.” It’s not the crazy reveals. It’s this underlying piece.”

Now with a successful Kickstarter campaign, Browne is taking his inspiring message to the big screen! You can still donate until April 5.