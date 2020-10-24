Homophobic preacher at the center of Vancouver brawl slapped with assault charges

Dorre Love, a street preacher known for his sermonizing in Vancouver’s West End, now faces assault charges in connection with a fight that broke out during one of his sermons last August.
This summer we reported the story of Justin Morissette, a straight Canadian broadcaster who interrupted Love’s bile-spewing sermon by grabbing his microphone. Several of Love’s followers present during the message then attacked Morissette, wrestling him to the ground and breaking his leg in the process. Morissette required surgery and an extensive hospital stay following the incident.
Now police have charged Love, 42, with aggravated assault related to the encounter.
“The VPD thoroughly investigate all allegations of assault and take each one seriously,” VPD Const. Tania Visintin told The Vancouver Sun. “Investigators have worked hard and we are pleased to see charges have been approved by Crown counsel.”
At the time of this writing, Love has not turned himself over to law enforcement. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
This summer, Morisette appealed to friends, family and fans for help with his numerous hospital bills. “I stood up to anti-gay evangelical bullies in the West End this evening,” he tweeted, “and they purposefully broke my leg for the trouble. I don’t know why I did this. It felt like the right thing to do and no one else would. I’m going to have metal plates in my leg for the rest of my life.”
“I’m only tweeting about this because there have been too many instances of unchecked racism and during the pandemic,” Morisette went on, “videos of people spewing hate while everyone just sits there and ignores it. Do not allow yourself to do that. That behavior is not welcome in our communities.”
3 Comments
Chrisk
The “Preacher” is just a thug that gets off on bullying people. I hope he sues him into oblivion for the attack.
I’ll never understand why any black person would use the same religion to oppress others when it was used to oppress and enslave them for so many years.
If you ever want to shut up a black bigot just start throwing out the slavery versus which are many. They’ll either shut up or pretend it’s not there.
LegionKeign
It’s about the money.
Openminded
If you put the shoe on the other foot and say a preacher grabbed the microphone from an LGBT speaker on the street and then got beat up for his actions, I imagine many here would be saying the preacher got what he had coming to him. If you demand freedom of speech, you have to take the good with the bad. Not at all condoning the violence or the preacher’s hate speech.