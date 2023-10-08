Hot firefighters on the farm, RuPaul’s new book, & Lebanon’s finest man

Learn why the gays are still thirsty for silent film star Buster Keaton on his 128th birthday, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Hot Australian firefighters posed with goats.

Piche said goodbye to Jack on Drag Race France.

Josh Bigosh shaved his back.

Seif Al’walid Harb was crowned Mister International Lebanon 2023.

Johnny Rapid went to work.

Troye Sivan took it off.

RuPaul announced a new book.

@rupaulofficial The time has come… to announce my memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings. Writing this book left me gooped, gagged and stripped raw. I’ve learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y’all. When all is said and done, it’s just me, Ru. #TheHouseofHiddenMeaningsoming March 2024. Pre-order in my bio. ? original sound – RuPaul

Arpan Das drew a line between preference and prejudice.

Jake Miller went back on tour.

And the Roman Empire made a comeback.