tiktalk

Hot firefighters on the farm, RuPaul’s new book, & Lebanon’s finest man

By

Learn why the gays are still thirsty for silent film star Buster Keaton on his 128th birthday, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Hot Australian firefighters posed with goats.

@australianfirefighters

The og goat ?#australianfirefighterscalendar #AussieHeroes #bombeiro #brandweer #feuerwehr #???? #??? #??? #goats #farm

? Lil Boo Thang – Paul Russell

Piche said goodbye to Jack on Drag Race France.

@sanchay8721

I was not prepared when she turned around #titanic #pichecometrue #dragracefrance #rupaulsdragrace #fyp

? My Heart Will Go On (Love Theme from “Titanic”) – Céline Dion

Josh Bigosh shaved his back.

@beefyotter

Who needs a wig?

? IT GIRL – aliyahsinterlude

Seif Al’walid Harb was crowned Mister International Lebanon 2023.

@universal_models

Míster International LEBANON 2023 #catwalk #boys #international #INTERIORDESIGN #lebanon #misterinternational

? sonido original – UniversalModels™

Johnny Rapid went to work.

@johnnyrapidatl

Gotta love the job! #vibe #gay #gaytiktok #fyp

? New_Kicks – Official Sound Studio

Troye Sivan took it off.

@queerty

#TroyeSivan reveals gatefold sleeve for his album…#newmusic #newalbum #rush

? original sound – Queerty*

RuPaul announced a new book.

@rupaulofficial

The time has come… to announce my memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings. Writing this book left me gooped, gagged and stripped raw. I’ve learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y’all. When all is said and done, it’s just me, Ru. #TheHouseofHiddenMeaningsoming March 2024. Pre-order in my bio.

? original sound – RuPaul

Arpan Das drew a line between preference and prejudice.

@happyhealthyhomo

Preference vs Prejudice ???

? original sound – Happy Healthy Homo

Jake Miller went back on tour.

@jakemiller

tour life am I right

? greedy – Tate McRae

And the Roman Empire made a comeback.

@max_balegde

After being told about the trend I dont think it applied to gays #romanempire

? original sound – Max_Balegde