We do declare: there is nobody else we’d want to play house with than Emma D’Arcy, star of HBO’s House of the Dragon.

D’Arcy has been a vocal champion of the LGBTQ+ community since making it big on the Game of Thrones spinoff, where they star as Rhaenyra Targaryen, one of the baddest b*tches in all the realms.

Back in July 2022, the actor told the The Hollywood Reporter they identify as nonbinary and use they/them pronouns. “I’m a nonbinary person. I’ve always found myself both pulled and repelled by masculine and feminine identity,” they said.

Since then, they’ve become an indispensable voice for the community. The actor has condemned attacks against trans and gender nonconforming people, advocated for reforming gendered award categories, and will forever have us hot, bothered, and thirsting for a Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco.

But what’s really quenched our thirst is D’Arcy’s honesty – specifically when it comes to embracing their identity while navigating Hollywood. Which doesn’t sound like it was all that easy.

“When I was starting out, I really felt that I had to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry,” they said on the Golden Globes red carpet back in January.

“It wasn’t sustainable, and I stopped pretending. And weirdly, at that point, I got nominated for Best Actress for the Golden Globes, which is, like, beautifully ironic.”

Also beautiful? The actor’s take on how fashion has played a fundamental role in shaping who they are… to the point where we suddenly feel the urge to go out and buy an entirely new wardrobe.

“Clothing, for most people, is central to who they are and how they express themselves. But for gender fluid or trans people, clothes play an even more fundamental role,” they explained to High Snobiety.

“I’m a trans-masc presenting person, and broadly, my instinct is to wear rigid shapes softly. I used to be more into texture, but now I’m gradually getting more into bright colours.

“Clothes are armour for me. They’re essential to who I am, and I feel different in different outfits.”

D’Arcy hopes that by being out, wearing the clothes that fit their identity, and living their life authentically, they can serve as a good example for younger generations.



“Being visible as a nonbinary person is the only meaning I can see in having a public profile,” D’Arcy told Vogue in July 2023. “My hope is that the more trans people and gender non-conforming people that are visible in this industry, the more hopeful young people in the community will feel about the opportunities available to them.”

Ultimately, we are so glad D’Arcy is embracing who they are, and using their platform to provide visibility to so many people. As one of the first nonbinary actors to lead a massive television franchise, they are truly paving the way for so many future actors.

And hey, they’ve got great taste in cocktails. What’s not to love?

