Hugh Jackman’s body transformation, Josh Hutcherson’s shocking role & a queer ’80s pop star gets arrested

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

LOVE IS LOVE: Anti-LGBTQ+ Senator Tim Scott, 58, is putting an end to his lifelong bachelor status and proposed to his girlfriend by quoting the Bible hours after endorsing the disgraced president in hopes of being his running mate. [NY Post]

WHERE’S THE BEEF: Andy Cohen and Howie Mandel’s feud is no more. The Watch What Happens Live host was finally confronted by Mandel for previously calling him a “jackhole” for his softball interview with reviled Vanderpump Rules bro Tom Sandoval. [TooFab]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

JACKED MAN: Newly single 55-year-old zaddy Hugh Jackman flaunted his buff and vascular biceps as he continued on his fitness transformation to reprise the superhero role of Wolverine for Deadpool 3.

CRUCIFIED: Lil Nas X responded to the backlash to his “J Christ” single/video after some fans said he needed to “repent” and tried to shame him for being queer. [JustJared]

BUDDY FILM: Will Ferrell stars in the inspiring new documentary Will & Harper which centers on a road trip between the actor and his best friend Harper Lee, who came out as trans in 2022.

NAUGHTY GIRL: Lesbian pop star Samantha Fox, who had ’80s hits with “Touch Me (I Want Your Body)”, “I Wanna Have Some Fun“, and “Naughty Girls Need Love To”, was kicked off a plane and arrested for an alleged drunken altercation with a fellow passenger. [NY Post]

STRIKE A POSE: Dior unveiled its Men’s Fall 2024 collection, which is inspired by late queer ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, with a fabulous rotating catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

YOU FILTHY ANIMALS: Prior to landing his star-making role of Peeta in The Hunger Games, Josh Hutcherson revealed he lost out on being cast as Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone franchise as a child. [The Hollywood Reporter]

BOOSTER SHOT: Joel Kim Booster always brings the laughs and joked that’s he the “personality hire” in his new Freeform food series with Chrissy Teigen and restauranteur David Chang, Chrissy and Dave Dine Out. [Variety]

MAKING THE ’90s GREAT AGAIN: Gen X rock legends Green Day throw a queer-inclusive pop punk house party and explore sexual fluidity with the lyrics in the video for their new single “Bobby Sox.”