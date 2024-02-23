Ian McKellen is back on the market after splitting up with 30-year-old twunk boyfriend

Ian McKellen (Photo: Shutterstock)

Veteran actor Ian McKellen is reportedly single again after the end of a relationship with a younger actor.

According to the Daily Mail, McKellen met Oscar Conlon-Morrey, 30, in late 2022. The two men were cast to play mother and son in the seasonal pantomime, Mother Goose. The production toured the UK and McKellen took on the role of the traditional pantomime dame.

Conlon-Morrey posted several images of him and McKellen together to Instagram during rehearsals.

However, according to another actor who has shared the stage with McKellen, the relationship has now ended.

The anonymous source said, “Oscar has been telling friends and family of his big plans with McKellen. He’s even said he thinks they’ll get engaged.

However, he warned, “McKellen hasn’t had a boyfriend in 20 years. He is really not a marriage man. He doesn’t want a man living in his home. He enjoys having someone when he is on tour.

“McKellen gets infatuated; then as quickly as he is into them, he’s fallen out with them. There is no way when he is out of the bubble of doing this panto that he is going to have this guy with him in East London, rattling around.”

Neither McKellen nor Conlon-Morrey responded to requests for comment.

Oscar Wilde About America

Mother Goose ended its run last April. Both men have now moved on to new projects. McKellen is about to make his debut in London as Falstaff in Player Kings, a reworking of Shakespeare’s Henry IV parts 1 and 2.

Morrey stars in the independent movie, Oscar Wilde About America, which has its world premiere tomorrow (February, 24) at the Out At The Movies films festival in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Morrey will be in attendance and taking part in a post-screening Q&A at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.