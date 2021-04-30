cry me a river

The internet has canceled Justin Timberlake’s “MAY!” meme and given it to someone more deserving

Tomorrow is May 1, which means that iconic meme of *NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake singing “It’s gonna be MAY!” should be recirculating as it does every year.

But not if fans of Britney Spears have anything to do with it.

Timberlake received negative criticism in February after that Framing Britney Spears documentary painted him out to be a total jerk.

The film offered a sympathetic look back at the pop princess’ career, her mental health struggles, how she has been portrayed in the media, and how Timberlake shamelessly used her to advance his own career after they broke up in 2002.

Shortly after it aired, Timberlake put out a statement apologizing to Spears and saying he was “deeply sorry” for making everybody think she was a no good, dirty, cheating slut and promising to “do better” in the future.

As far as public apologies go, it wasn’t bad. In fact, some might go so far as to say it was heartfelt and sincere. The problem was it came about 19 years too late. And now that it’s gonna be May, Britney fans are making sure Justin remains canceled.

But the bad news for Timberlake doesn’t stop there. Because according to multiple media outlets, the producers of Framing Britney Spears are working on another documentary.

This one is said to be about Janet Jackson’s infamous Super Bowl halftime show in 2004 when he ripped off her shirt and exposed her left boob to the entire world.

“It’s going to be all about the fallout and the suits who f*cked over Janet [at] Viacom,” a source said. “They’re reaching out to everyone who was involved: dancers, stylists, directors. Everyone.”

Justin might want to start crafting his next apology because we have a feeling he’s going to need it.

