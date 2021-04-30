The internet has canceled Justin Timberlake’s “MAY!” meme and given it to someone more deserving

Tomorrow is May 1, which means that iconic meme of *NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake singing “It’s gonna be MAY!” should be recirculating as it does every year.

But not if fans of Britney Spears have anything to do with it.

Timberlake received negative criticism in February after that Framing Britney Spears documentary painted him out to be a total jerk.

The film offered a sympathetic look back at the pop princess’ career, her mental health struggles, how she has been portrayed in the media, and how Timberlake shamelessly used her to advance his own career after they broke up in 2002.

Shortly after it aired, Timberlake put out a statement apologizing to Spears and saying he was “deeply sorry” for making everybody think she was a no good, dirty, cheating slut and promising to “do better” in the future.

As far as public apologies go, it wasn’t bad. In fact, some might go so far as to say it was heartfelt and sincere. The problem was it came about 19 years too late. And now that it’s gonna be May, Britney fans are making sure Justin remains canceled.

How can we usurp the j*stin t*mberlake meme and make it about Britney (you know, like how he usurped her whole career) — Honky Tonk Chopped Liver (@ManderLemon) April 30, 2021

Support this i kinda want it viral sorry even if i didn’t tweet it we need to replace the Justin Timberlake it’s gonna be May meme ?? https://t.co/HOiM3bNPQL — brody ? (@britmebaby) April 30, 2021

i for one do not think justin timberlake should be showing his face — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 26, 2021

not everyone loves Justin Timberlake pic.twitter.com/nzmaeK0OK3 — J?ey Bag ?f D?nuts ? (@joeybagovdonuts) April 30, 2021

? I love how the internet has unilaterally rejected the Justin Timberlake “May” meme and switched it to a Britney meme, I’ve seen two already, I love it — Mere Smith (@EvilGalProds) April 30, 2021

As you celebrate Justin Timberlake Day, remember “It’s Gonna Be May” is just one more thing he owes to Britney Spears

pic.twitter.com/FhwNPGHGQZ — Brianne Fleming (@brianne2k) April 30, 2021

If Justin Timberlake was never linked to Britney he wouldn’t have a career after inthesink or whatever they’re called — oops i- flop era (@blondekneestan) April 30, 2021

I hate Justin Timberlake so I made this to replace the stupid “gonna be may” meme – you’re welcome world pic.twitter.com/2RJjWqIfK6 — cathy *acab forever* humes (@CrappyFumes) April 30, 2021

But the bad news for Timberlake doesn’t stop there. Because according to multiple media outlets, the producers of Framing Britney Spears are working on another documentary.

This one is said to be about Janet Jackson’s infamous Super Bowl halftime show in 2004 when he ripped off her shirt and exposed her left boob to the entire world.

“It’s going to be all about the fallout and the suits who f*cked over Janet [at] Viacom,” a source said. “They’re reaching out to everyone who was involved: dancers, stylists, directors. Everyone.”

Justin might want to start crafting his next apology because we have a feeling he’s going to need it.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.