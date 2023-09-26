It’s time to rally around Giants manager Gabe Kapler & save our favorite baseball daddy’s job!

Gays, we have an assignment at the end of this Major League Baseball season: Rally around Gabe Kapler and save his job!

The San Francisco Giants manager and LGBTQ+ ally is on the hot seat with some fans clamoring for his dismissal. “As Giants’ playoff hopes sink, who’s accountable? Who fires whom? When? Ever?,” blares a recent headline in the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Giants, who won 107 games and made the playoffs in 2021 under Kapler’s watch, are on the cusp of being eliminated from playoff contention. Sitting at one game below .500, it’s been a disappointing season.

But Kapler seems like a scapegoat. He was hired in November 2020, and the Giants have compiled a 264-213 record since then. That’s quite good!

Managers who perform far worse oftentimes keep their jobs for much longer.

As you can tell, there are plenty of baseball reasons to keep Kapler. But if we’re being honest, those are secondary to our real rooting interests.

Hello, Daddy!

Kapler, long a person of interest for gay sports fans, has never hesitated to show off his incredible body.

The 12-year big league veteran flooded his lifestyle blog with shirtless selfies and also wrote some, uh, colorful pieces about pleasuring yourself with coconut oil and tanning your nether regions.

Kapler’s openness about his body hasn’t impacted his ability to move up in MLB. Shortly after retiring, he became the Los Angeles Dodgers’ director of player development, and then was named manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Since arriving in San Francisco, Kapler has been one of MLB’s most public allies. He’s participated in a discussion of LGBTQ+ issues with league execs and also donated his Pride cap to the Hall of Fame.

Gabe Kapler’s cap from today is headed to the @baseballhall.



The #SFGiants are proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community and will continue to celebrate the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community. pic.twitter.com/BnLXYGFdXK — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 6, 2021

This year, as several MLB players spoke out against Pride initiatives, Kapler talked about the importance of supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Every Giants player wore a rainbow-themed uniform during their Pride Night.

“It’s really important,” said Kapler, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s just an indication of how devoted our community in San Francisco is to accepting people from everywhere, all walks of life, and, in particular, the LGBTQ+ community. It gives us an opportunity to stand strongly behind that community, and I’m really proud that our organization has continued to be at the forefront of that.”

When a person shows that much support, it’s only fair to show it back! Here’s hoping Kapler can wear his Giants Pride hat for many more seasons to come.