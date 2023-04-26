Ivanka officially abandons ship, leaving her brothers to drown

Ivanka Trump has jump shipped, y’all.

The former first daughter just hired a new attorney to defend her in that $250 million fraud suit against the Trump Organization that she’s been trying from months to weasel out of.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit last year alleging ex-president Donald Trump, as well Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, lied about property values to secure cheaper loans for the Trump Organization.

In addition to paying a $250 million fine, James has asked the court to bar the Trumps from conducting business in the state for the rest of their lives.

After the lawsuit was filed last September, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka hired New York attorneys Clifford Robert and Michael Farina of Robert & Robert to represent the three of them. Ivanka also hired D.C.-based attorneys, Reid Figel and Michael Kellogg of Kellogg Hansen, to represent her independently of her brothers.

Then this week a bomb was dropped.

On Tuesday, Ivanka informed the court that she had fired her entire legal team and was starting from scratch, working with Bennet Moskowitz of Troutman Pepper. Figel and Kellogg are totally out of the picture, while Robert and Farina will continue representing her brothers.

Moskowitz, who is perhaps most famous for representing the estate of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, is now Ivanka’s sole attorney on the case. He will not be working with Don Jr. or Eric.

This latest move comes after Ivanka unsuccessfully tried to get the trail delayed last month by telling New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case, that she had nothing to do with any of the fraudulent behavior alleged by James.

Although her brothers and dad, she suggested, might have.

Ivanka argued that James’ complaint “does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements.”

“Other individuals were responsible for those tasks,” her lawyers wrote. (The “other individuals” presumably being the three other family members named in the lawsuit.)

Engoron was unmoved, however, and said the trail would begin October 2 as planned.

In other Ivanka news, the former first daughter was reportedly so upset by the start of her father’s rape trial that she sat courtside at the Miami Heat game on Monday evening.

She also broke her social media silence since her father’s arrest last month by posting about the game on her Instagram Stories.

The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 in game four of the first round of the NBA playoffs.