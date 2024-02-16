Jackie Cox’s latest transformation, baby oil obsession & secret Jennifer Coolidge dream gig

Darius Rose, aka Jackie Cox, in “Make Me Gorgeous.” Photo by Maria Baranova.

Jackie Cox (aka Darius Rose) knows a thing or two about drag. The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 contestant lasted until the 12th episode. Although Cox didn’t take the crown, the platform has launched an international career that brings the multi-faceted performer back home to New York City.



Rose (he/they) is stepping into another step of heels this winter, appearing in the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway hit Make Me Gorgeous: The True Story of Kenneth “Mr. Madam” Marlowe.

Written by Donnie, the one-person show depicts Marlowe’s colorful life, which evolved from drag queen and private hairdresser to the stars to one of Hollywood’s most notorious madams catering to a discrete clientele. Marlowe published several memoirs depicting their trials and tribulations as a closeted queer who once served as a private in the U.S. Army, a mortuary cosmetologist, and sundry jobs to make a living before transitioning and living their final years as Kate Marlow.

A ten-year resident of New York City’s gay epicenter, Hell’s Kitchen, Rose is now working close to home at Playhouse 46. Queerty caught up with them in between shows to chat all things drag and theater.

The most surprising thing I learned about Kenneth Marlowe…

They used art to deal with the constant obstacles and barriers they faced. From drag to music to burlesque, hairdressing, and eventually writing numerous novels, Kenneth used art to express their innermost feelings — as an actor and drag artist, I connect with that so much!

Among all of Marlowe’s careers, being a hairstylist was one of the most constant. If I could do any modern-day celebrity’s hair, it would be_________, and we’d dish about _________ all day long…

If I were ANY good at hair, I would do Jennifer Coolidge’s or Catherine O’Hara’s hair. We’d have a ball dishing about Christopher Guest movies and how ridiculous AND ridiculously fun Hollywood can be!

Seven shows a week isn’t for the faint of heart! At week’s end, I turn to _______ for comfort. But when I’m ready to blow off some steam ___________…

My partner and I are now turning to Feud: Capote vs. The Swans for comfort! I love this peek into mid-century New York society! Plus, there is an interesting conversation around how gay men move through a straight woman’s world. When I’m ready to blow off some steam, I’ll usually have a cocktail (or two!) at any of my favorite Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood haunts with my good pal and noted theater photographer Michael Hull!

Marlowe was a legendary drag performer long before RuPaul’s Drag Race. Although the art form’s platform has gotten much larger, there’s something to be said about performing in smaller, local clubs, like that time…

Many queer venues are small businesses just scraping by, it is always my honor to support queer business no matter how big or small. Meeting my fellow drag artists around the country (and sometimes the world!) is always exciting for me. And while my lips are sealed on the most outrageous experiences, I’ve learned that the best drag speaks directly to the local community. I’ve encountered amazing specific political commentary by queens who use their drag to talk about everything from reproductive rights to local politicians — sometimes hilariously skewering them! I love how pointed drag can be in that way!

Kenneth Marlowe laid the foundation for today’s drag culture.

The gayest thing about me…

I never leave the house without a little under-eye color corrector!

I can sing, I can dance, I can act, but I can’t…

Well, I don’t consider myself a “singer” or “dancer,” but I do love to do both! Sad to say… I can’t do a cartwheel.

Darius Rose as Jackie Cox.

The show that changed my life the most…

Hedwig and the Angry Inch. It was my first real intro to the power of drag on stage. Wow, I love that play. John Cameron Mitchell is truly a genius.

At my dressing table, you’ll find…

Plain salted potato chips, tea, lots of makeup, and a little baby oil to rub on my arms and legs before I go out on stage to make ‘em shine!

Make Me Gorgeous plays Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46, New York City, through February 25.