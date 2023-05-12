Janelle Monáe aims to please, Dolly’s on fire, LEADR says “Sorry” & more: Your weekly bop roundup

Get ready to add some new bops to your playlist because this week’s roundup has something for everyone. Whether it be a reggae-inspired tune, gay icons making their fiery rockstar debut, or getting a taste of hyper-pop trans excellence, we’ve got you covered if you’re looking for some fresh bops for your weekend.

With such a diverse range of music to choose from, there’s no excuse not to get up and dance. Check out this week’s edition of Bop after Bop…

“Lipstick Lover” by Janelle Monáe

Get ready for a new era of Janelle Monáe. The multi-talented icon has just dropped their new single “Lipstick Lover” off their upcoming album, The Age of Pleasure, out June 9. The reggae-inspired track provides the perfect soundtrack for summer, while the steamy visual co-directed by Monáe and Alan Ferguson features a diverse cast of beautiful bodies celebrating queer love and abundant pleasure. Monáe’s lyrics about the pleasure found in sloppy kissing, bathed in their sunkissed vocal delivery, are delivered with sugary harmonies and a catchy chorus that are sure to linger in your mind for days. With such a captivating single and enticing album announcement, it’s clear that their next album will be another triumph.

“Sorry” by LEADR

Fresh off their performance at the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon last Sunday, LEADR has just released their new single “Sorry”. This ’90s-inspired pop song seamlessly blends themes of social anxiety and being homebound, with the inclusion of phone call clips from the artist adding a personal touch that captivates the listener. While the track showcases LEADR’s unique voice, a quick scroll through the artist’s Instagram showcases their distinctive visual style, drawing from their experience of growing up with traditional Vietnamese parents in the ’90s, mixed with their signature pointed ears, acrylic nails, and recycled pieces. With a passion for raising awareness of mental health in the LGBTQ+ & AAPI communities and promoting Asian representation in the media, LEADR solidifies their position as a promising rising artist in the industry.

“World on Fire” by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has entered her rockstar era with “World on Fire.” The track is the first from her upcoming rock album, Rockstar, and with thunderous drums and guitars backing her, this fiery anthem that packs a punch both musically and lyrically as she sings about the state of the world in 2023. With lyrics like “Liar, liar the world’s on fire / what we gonna do when it all burns down?”, this legend has had enough and is ready to inspire change, and honestly, we’re here for it. Though Miss Dolly becoming a rockstar wasn’t on our 2023 bingo card, we can’t help but anticipate her new album, set to release on November 17, which features contributions from Steven Tyler, Miley Cyrus, and many more.

“Go Bitch!” by Mel 4Ever ft. Fraxiom

Mel 4Ever is back with a vengeance on her latest single “Go Bitch!” featuring Fraxiom. This high-energy track combines elements of EDM and Baltimore Club with a deadmau5-inspired beat that’s sure to get you moving. Fraxiom’s contribution adds an exciting touch of hyperpop energy to the song, and Mel’s delivery makes the track an electrifying and empowering experience. With a unique performance style and a queer perspective, Mel is carving out her own space in pop music, and her upcoming sophomore EP promises to showcase her trans rage and hyper-punk power like never before.

“Natural” by Softee

Brooklyn-based artist Softee has released her highly-anticipated album Natural, and the song’s title track speaks for itself. “Natural” is an introspective and soulful reflection on the power of intuition in relationships, grappling with the fear of moving too fast in a new romance. The lyrics are deeply personal and relatable, capturing the universal struggle of navigating the uncertain waters of love. Musically, “Natural” is a showcase of Softee’s signature dreamy pop sound, with lush harmonies and ethereal instrumentals that listener’s can’t help but lose themselves in. With Softee’s unique style, influenced by Dutch masters like Vermeer and van Goyen and playing with both masculine and feminine aesthetics, mixed with her chameleon-like talent, Softee cements her status as one of the most exciting rising voices in the DIY pop scene.