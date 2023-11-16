Jason Mraz on feeling “shame, guilt” and learning to accept his bisexuality

I had to play out a lot of other scenarios before I arrived here. And unfortunately, it’s both hard to do those [scenarios] and hard to unravel those, and what I’m basically describing is a divorce, you know? And that’s very hard.



You carry a lot of shame, guilt, you know? You want to heal as many relationships of the past as possible and, at the same time, step into this new acceptance and new identity—or whatever I’m claiming—and that’s also hard. So it’s nice to be acknowledged.



Jason Mraz talking to GLAAD about stepping into a new confidence on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and how going through his divorce with Christina Carano helped him come to terms with and accept his bisexuality.